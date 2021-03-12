Cyclists can now claim a free £50 voucher for bike repairs in Government scheme

The Government have released another 150,000 vouchers for bike owners. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Government have released another 150,000 bike repair vouchers this week as part of their scheme to get people walking or cycling more.

Cyclists can now apply for a free £50 bike repair voucher.

This is part of a £2billion package introduced by Grant Shapps which aims to get people walking and cycling more.

There are 500,000 vouchers in total available for cyclists, and this week another 150,000 have been released.

Bike owners can claim the £50 free voucher online now. Picture: Getty

The vouchers are for any bike owners in England, and you can easily register online.

The first set of 50,000 vouchers were scooped up immediately when they were released at the end of July 2020.

Not all bike repair shops are part of the scheme, but you can find your local on the Government website. Picture: Getty

In November last year, another 50,000 were released for bike owners to claim.

After you obtain your voucher, you can use it at bike repair shops that are registered with the scheme.

The vouchers are part of a Government scheme to get people walking and cycling more. Picture: Getty

If you're not sure if your local shop is part of the scheme, you can check the Energy Saving Trust’s website here.

People looking to register for the free voucher can apply here.

