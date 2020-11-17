You can now buy a Friends advent calendar

17 November 2020, 16:52

You can now buy a Friends advent calender
You can now buy a Friends advent calender. Picture: Getty/Book Depository
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

If you're looking for an alternative advent calendar to the usual chocolate this year, this Friends-themed one may be just perfect.

We can't quite believe we're writing this, but December is almost upon us - and we have less than two weeks to pick out a perfect advent calendar for the festive season.

Read more: Alternative advent calendars 2020: From stationary to tea and socks

While Christmas will look very different this year, that doesn't mean the age-old tradition of opening a cardboard window to a surprise each morning can't still go ahead.

And if you're tired of the same old chocolate advent calendars, we may have found the perfect solution.

The calendars are perfect for Friends fans
The calendars are perfect for Friends fans. Picture: Book Depository

You can now buy a Friends-themed calendar, with each window containing a surprise inspired by the hit US sitcom.

It is available to pre-order now from Book Depository, and costs £22.

The description reads: "There's something for everyone in this set full of fun, nostalgia, and even a Holiday Armadillo surprise."

"Buttons, recipe cards, and many other holiday surprises are just some of the adorable gifts waiting in each of the 25 pockets."

Read more: The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

Friends first aired in 1994
Friends first aired in 1994. Picture: Getty

Friends fans have been eagerly awaiting news of when the reunion - which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic - will take place.

Last week, it was revealed that it's due to take place in March 2021, with Matthew Perry tweeting: "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!"

NOW READ:

Jennifer Aniston promises Friends reunion will be 'more exciting' as it's 'pushed back to 2021'

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You could be a bed tester and get paid

You can get paid £1000 to be a ‘bed tester' and stay in 5-star hotels
Cold weather is coming to the UK

UK weather: Britain braced for snow and plunging temperatures in ‘rollercoaster’ week

News

Holly Willoughby's dress is from The Fold London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her cream knitted dress from The Fold

Celebrities

Fat dissolving injections are a great alternative to liposuction

What is intralipotherapy and can fat dissolving injections get rid of double chins?

Beauty

Trending on Heart

Is the I'm A Celeb castle haunted?

Is the I'm A Celeb castle haunted? Rumours of 'ghosts' revealed

TV & Movies

Episode three contained a tribute to Karen Smith

Who was Karen Smith? The Crown episode 3 dedication explained

TV & Movies

Who plays Robert in Industry?

Who plays Robert in Industry? Harry Lawtey's Instagram and TV work revealed

Celebrities

Where was Industry filmed?

Industry filming locations: where was the BBC show filmed?

TV & Movies

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Great British Bake Off

Bake Off is being filmed at Down Hall

Great British Bake Off 2020 filming location: Where was the show filmed and why has it moved?

Great British Bake Off