You can now buy a Friends advent calendar

You can now buy a Friends advent calender. Picture: Getty/Book Depository

By Polly Foreman

If you're looking for an alternative advent calendar to the usual chocolate this year, this Friends-themed one may be just perfect.

We can't quite believe we're writing this, but December is almost upon us - and we have less than two weeks to pick out a perfect advent calendar for the festive season.

Read more: Alternative advent calendars 2020: From stationary to tea and socks

While Christmas will look very different this year, that doesn't mean the age-old tradition of opening a cardboard window to a surprise each morning can't still go ahead.

And if you're tired of the same old chocolate advent calendars, we may have found the perfect solution.

The calendars are perfect for Friends fans. Picture: Book Depository

You can now buy a Friends-themed calendar, with each window containing a surprise inspired by the hit US sitcom.

It is available to pre-order now from Book Depository, and costs £22.

The description reads: "There's something for everyone in this set full of fun, nostalgia, and even a Holiday Armadillo surprise."

"Buttons, recipe cards, and many other holiday surprises are just some of the adorable gifts waiting in each of the 25 pockets."

Read more: The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

Friends first aired in 1994. Picture: Getty

Friends fans have been eagerly awaiting news of when the reunion - which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic - will take place.

Last week, it was revealed that it's due to take place in March 2021, with Matthew Perry tweeting: "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!"

NOW READ:

Jennifer Aniston promises Friends reunion will be 'more exciting' as it's 'pushed back to 2021'