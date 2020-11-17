You can now buy a Friends advent calendar
17 November 2020, 16:52
If you're looking for an alternative advent calendar to the usual chocolate this year, this Friends-themed one may be just perfect.
We can't quite believe we're writing this, but December is almost upon us - and we have less than two weeks to pick out a perfect advent calendar for the festive season.
Read more: Alternative advent calendars 2020: From stationary to tea and socks
While Christmas will look very different this year, that doesn't mean the age-old tradition of opening a cardboard window to a surprise each morning can't still go ahead.
And if you're tired of the same old chocolate advent calendars, we may have found the perfect solution.
You can now buy a Friends-themed calendar, with each window containing a surprise inspired by the hit US sitcom.
It is available to pre-order now from Book Depository, and costs £22.
The description reads: "There's something for everyone in this set full of fun, nostalgia, and even a Holiday Armadillo surprise."
"Buttons, recipe cards, and many other holiday surprises are just some of the adorable gifts waiting in each of the 25 pockets."
Read more: The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020
Friends fans have been eagerly awaiting news of when the reunion - which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic - will take place.
Last week, it was revealed that it's due to take place in March 2021, with Matthew Perry tweeting: "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!"
NOW READ:
Jennifer Aniston promises Friends reunion will be 'more exciting' as it's 'pushed back to 2021'