Full list of shops closing on Boxing Day this year - including Asda, Home Bargains and Aldi

A number of shops will remain closed on Boxing Day this year. Picture: PA

Asda has just joined the list of shops and supermarkets staying closed on Boxing Day this year.

A growing number of UK shops are opting to stay closed on 26th December to give their staff an extra day off work.

Asda has become the latest retailer to do so, with all 631 stores reopening on 27th December.

All staff will also receive a bonus, with CEO Roger Burnley thanking them for the 'incredible job' they've done this year.

He said: "This has been a challenging year and you have all done an incredible job, continuing to serve our customers and communities while juggling so many other commitments.

Asda recently announced that it will stay closed on 26 December. Picture: PA

“But it’s also been challenging from a personal perspective as we have not been able to spend time with our families and friends, which has been hard for us all."

Union Usdaw, which represents shop workers, have called on retailers to give staff 'the longest break possible' over the festive period.

The union's general secretary, Paddy Lillis, said: "When the country faced a crisis unlike any in our lifetime, shop workers stepped up and kept essential services running.

"They continued to work and faced increased levels of violence and abuse, as well as being worried about catching COVID-19.

"So we welcome Asda doing the right thing by their staff with the closure of stores on Boxing Day."

Home Bargains is among the stores staying closed on Boxing Day. Picture: PA

What other shops will stay closed on Boxing Day?

The following stores will also remain shut on 26 December, as reported by Sky News:

Asda

Marks and Spencer

Waitrose (except for some service station shops)

John Lewis (except for the Trafford, Manchester, store)

Aldi

Wickes

Home Bargains

Homebase

Pets at Home

The Entertainer

