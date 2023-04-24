Furious neighbour claims laundry on washing line is 'ruining her view'

A woman has said her neighbour has complained about her washing line. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has revealed her neighbour is threatening to call the council over her washing line.

A woman has found herself at the centre of a row with her neighbour after hanging her washing out in the garden.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous homeowner said she was left shocked when the woman next door said her clothes were ‘ruining her view’.

She explained: "We have a new neighbour who has complained to me about my laundry hanging on the line ruining her view. It's just run-of-the-mill laundry, no crotchless knickers, so not offensive."

While she tried to ignore her neighbour at first, the Mumsnet user added that she is now threatening to contact the authorities, adding: "At first I ignored her, but she later told me she had photographed it and would complain to council.”

A woman has asked for advice over her angry neighbour. Picture: Getty Images

But it turns out it isn’t just washing the woman is irritated by, as she also hates whistling and the smell of cooking.

"I'm not the only neighbour she has complained to,” the post continues.

“Another about his whistling, which is piercing her ears, having sensitive hearing and she asked another neighbour to keep his windows and doors closed whilst cooking as it made her nauseous.

"It's not just humans she is intolerant of, if a bird is singing, she will start growling to scare it away.

"Before she moved here, we all just dodged along fine."

Asking for advice, she added: "Is there any law against hanging washing? I'm not tumble drying our family's wash when not necessary."

Unsurprisingly, there was a huge reaction to the post, with one person writing: "No, there's no law against hanging washing and the council won't have any interest in following up a complaint about it."

"The council will laugh. Her email will be the subject of much humour, for weeks," someone else said.

A third added: "Just let her send her complain in. If there are any rules that you're breaking you'll find out but I can't imagine there would be."