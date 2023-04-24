Furious neighbour claims laundry on washing line is 'ruining her view'

24 April 2023, 15:57 | Updated: 24 April 2023, 15:59

A woman has said her neighbour has complained about her washing line
A woman has said her neighbour has complained about her washing line. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has revealed her neighbour is threatening to call the council over her washing line.

A woman has found herself at the centre of a row with her neighbour after hanging her washing out in the garden.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous homeowner said she was left shocked when the woman next door said her clothes were ‘ruining her view’.

She explained: "We have a new neighbour who has complained to me about my laundry hanging on the line ruining her view. It's just run-of-the-mill laundry, no crotchless knickers, so not offensive."

While she tried to ignore her neighbour at first, the Mumsnet user added that she is now threatening to contact the authorities, adding: "At first I ignored her, but she later told me she had photographed it and would complain to council.”

A woman has asked for advice over her angry neighbour
A woman has asked for advice over her angry neighbour. Picture: Getty Images

But it turns out it isn’t just washing the woman is irritated by, as she also hates whistling and the smell of cooking.

"I'm not the only neighbour she has complained to,” the post continues.

“Another about his whistling, which is piercing her ears, having sensitive hearing and she asked another neighbour to keep his windows and doors closed whilst cooking as it made her nauseous.

"It's not just humans she is intolerant of, if a bird is singing, she will start growling to scare it away.

"Before she moved here, we all just dodged along fine."

Asking for advice, she added: "Is there any law against hanging washing? I'm not tumble drying our family's wash when not necessary."

Unsurprisingly, there was a huge reaction to the post, with one person writing: "No, there's no law against hanging washing and the council won't have any interest in following up a complaint about it."

"The council will laugh. Her email will be the subject of much humour, for weeks," someone else said.

A third added: "Just let her send her complain in. If there are any rules that you're breaking you'll find out but I can't imagine there would be."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress

Celebrities

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

How Paul O'Grady broke his TV contract to adopt another rescue dog

TV & Movies

Here's how you can see the Lyrid Meteor Shower this weekend

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2023: What date and time will it be visible and how do I see it in the UK?

News

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Parenting

The Asian hornet has been sighted in the UK twice this year already

Asian hornet with deadly sting identified in the UK for second time this year

Trending on Heart

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how Enzo pulled off magic trick

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how magician Enzo pulled off disappearing act

Showbiz

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has taken her daughter Bambi on her first holiday

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish holiday with baby Bambi

Showbiz

Cam and Tayla were rumoured to have 'cheated' on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Cam Woods and Tayla Winter's secret 'affair' explained

TV & Movies

Len Goodman has died after a battle with bone cancer

Len Goodman: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, cause of death and family

Showbiz

Strictly Come Dancing star Len Goodman has died aged 78

Len Goodman dead: Strictly Come Dancing star dies of bone cancer aged 78

Showbiz

Dale Meeks has passed away at the age of 47

Emmerdale star Dale Meeks dies aged 48 as Ant and Dec share tribute

Showbiz

Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster

Paul O'Grady funeral: The meaning behind Buster floral tribute of star's late dog

Showbiz

Harry Potter is looking for a new cast

New Harry Potter series looking to cast children for leading roles

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Showbiz

Billie Faiers has opened up about her 'nightmare' trip back from the Maldives

Billie Faiers defended by fans after complaining about flight home from the Maldives

Showbiz

Sue Radford has hit back at those who question how she makes her money

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at claims she didn’t pay for luxury Florida holiday

Showbiz

Paul O'Grady's grandson held on to a tribute to the star

Paul O'Grady's grandson carries touching tribute to Lily Savage at star’s funeral

Showbiz

Paul O'Grady's husband was emotional as he travelled in the procession to the church

Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line the streets to bid farewell to TV legend

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield has been praised for offering a caller a surprise getaway

Phillip Schofield surprises This Morning caller with getaway amid unhappy marriage

TV & Movies