Gatwick plane passengers panic over prankster's sign that says 'Welcome to Luton'

23 May 2022, 11:54

Plane passengers were sent into a panic after seeing the sign
Plane passengers were sent into a panic after seeing the sign. Picture: Twitter/@abbdesmond
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Plane passengers arriving at Gatwick Airport were horrified after seeing a sign that said 'Welcome to Luton'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A prankster send plane passengers into a frenzy over the weekend after creating a sign that said 'Welcome to Luton' by Gatwick Airport.

The 60m sign is currently clearly visible to people landed at UK's second-largest airport, which located just under 30 miles south of central London.

Luton airport is over 70 miles away from Gatwick, meaning passengers were in a panic that they were about the land in the wrong place.

As previously reported by BBC News, Abbey Desmond, who hails from Essex, says she was left in a 'state of panic' after seeing the sign.

The passengers were arriving at Gatwick Airport
The passengers were arriving at Gatwick Airport. Picture: Alamy

A YouTuber named Max Fosh has claimed responsibility for the joke, apologising to "anyone has been seriously thrown" by the sign.

He told the BBC: "I am the pesky prankster that has written Welcome To Luton.

"It's my job to make videos and my videos are all about doing silly things, to put a smile on people's faces but just to be silly, I'm glad this stunt has gone down well.

"I went door-knocking on fields next to Heathrow and Gatwick and a lovely couple said, 'yeah we've got an 80m (262ft) long patch of land we don't have any use for', so I said 'great can I get my tarpaulin out and start hammering pegs into the ground?'."

He currently has permission to keep the sign up for three weeks, and advised everyone arriving at Gatwick at that time to 'have a look out your left window you should see it about 90 seconds before landing'.

