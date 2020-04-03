How students will get their GCSE and A-Level results following coronavirus exam cancellations

The exam boards have revealed how students will get their results. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

The exam watchdog has written to GCSE and A-Level students to explain how they will get their results.

GCSE and A-Level students have been told how they will receive their grades, following this year's exam season being cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Students will receive results based on their teachers' assessment of previous work, past performance of their school or college, and a 'rank order' of pupils in each grade by teachers.

Pupils should get their results on or before the usual Augusts date. Picture: Getty

Ofqual, the body which oversees schools’ public examinations, have asked schools to recommend a grade for each pupil in each subject they are studying based on any previous work and mock exams, which will also be externally moderated, and then requested the schools to rank each pupil within each predicted grade.

Each final grade will be reached using this model, which also takes into account how well students have done in previous years at the school or college.

This year's exam season was cancelled because of coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Schools will be asked to produce a "a fair, reasonable and carefully considered judgment of the most likely grade a student would have achieved if they had sat their exams this summer," according to Ofqual.

Sally Collier, the chief regulator of Ofqual, said: “We have worked closely with the teaching profession to ensure that what we are asking is both appropriate and manageable, so that everyone can have confidence in the approach. I would like to take this opportunity to thank teachers and school leaders for making this process work for students during these very challenging times.

Pupils will have the right to appeal their results or take exams in September. Picture: Getty

“Please be reassured that the grades you get this summer will look exactly the same as in previous years, and they will have equal status with universities, colleges and employers, to help you move forward in your lives as planned.”

Students will have the right to appeal their grade under the new measures, and they will also have the option to sit exams in September.

