This Lost Gherkin Puzzle Is Food For Thought!

Confused woman stock photo

This visual puzzle will have you scratching your head AND reaching for the fridge door...

The latest visual puzzle to confuse us all turns out to be vegetable focused. 

On demand restaurant delivery service Deliveroo is asking you to find the ONE gherkin hiding amongst all the other burger ingredients.

But if your mind is in a twist, you're not the only one! 25-year-old illustrator Sally-Ann Heron said: “I kept forgetting where it was myself, while I was drawing it.

“It also provide some food for thought, as I was really hungry by the time I’d finished it.”

Read more: This Tasty Picture Puzzle Will Leave You Salivating

A Deliveroo spokeswoman said: “We spotted the trend for these puzzles and thought it would be great fun to test out our customers and the rest of the public.”

Just where is that cheeky gherkin lurkin’?!

Sally-Ann Heron/Deliveroo gherkin challenge

Picture: Sally-Ann Heron/Deliveroo gherkin challenge

Scroll down for the answer...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Gherkin optical illusion

Do you see it now... circled in the left hand corner? There you go!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sian Welby

Get the look! Sian Welby's amazing style secret

man proposes during sister wedding

Man divides opinion after proposing DURING his sister's wedding
School uniform

Parents spend £190 sending a child back to school

Wedding sign

Wedding guest sparks debate about wearing white to her sister-in-law's big day