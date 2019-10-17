Girl, 10, tragically drowned in hot tub after her hair got entangled in filter

The girl was alone in the three-feet deep hot tub when she was trapped underwater. Picture: Dubai Police/Getty

By Alice Dear

The young girl’s father discovered her in the hot tub following the tragedy.

A 10-year-old girl has drowned in a hot tub in Dubai after her hair got tangled in the filter.

The girl was alone in the three-feet deep hot tub when she was trapped underwater.

She is said to have been in the hot tub alone after asking her father’s permission to use it.

However, after some time, her father noticed she was missing and went to the hot tub to find her “pinned at the bottom”, Gulf News reported.

The investigations reportedly found a “flaw” in the hot tub’s drain which “affected the water's flow dynamic and as a result sucked the hair easily”. Picture: Dubai Police

Police Colonel Ahmad Humaid Al Marri said about the tragedy: “The young girl had asked for her father's permission to use the hot tub, however, after some time her father noticed her absence and rushed to the tub to find his daughter motionless and pinned at the bottom."

Along with Police Colonel Ahmad Humaid Al Marri, the CSI team also investigated the scene, and found that her hair had been entangled in the filter of the hot tub.

Their investigations reportedly found a “flaw” in the hot tub’s drain which “affected the water's flow dynamic and as a result sucked the hair easily”.

The Police Colonel issued a warning to parents following the girl’s tragic death.

He said: “Yes, it’s easy for long hair, as well as limbs, jewellery, or pieces of a bathing suit, to become entangled in a swimming pool filter or drain, which is why children should always be taught to stay away from drains.”

"Children should always be supervised around water bodies especially swimming pools, hot tubs and open beaches.”