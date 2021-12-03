Girls' holidays are good for your health and happiness, according to a psychologist

Girls' holidays are good for your health. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Scientific evidence has found group holidays are actually good for your health.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over the past two years, most of us have found it more difficult to get out of the country.

But with things hopefully starting to open up again, it’s time to ring the girls and get a holiday booked in the diary for next year.

Because not only are holidays with your besties amazing fun, but scientific evidence proves they are actually good for your health too. As if we needed an excuse…

Girls' holidays are good for your health. Picture: Alamy

Social-personality psychologist Dr William Chopik previously said these trips can boost overall happiness levels.

He conducted research, which was published in the journal of Personal Relationships, and found that spending time with friends is a ‘way to derive all the benefits of being in a relationship with someone without the enormity of it.’

This means that sitting with your mates in a beach bar sipping cocktails has a positive impact on your wellbeing.

“These are relationships of choice," Dr Chopik told Well + Good, continuing: "You choose to hang out together because you enjoy each other’s company."

Spending time with friends can boost overall happiness levels. Picture: Getty Images

He explains that face-to-face interactions with friends are not only engaging, but they help to form emotional connections, too. Essentially, it’s these bonds which can make a person happier.

Dr Chopik added that during a holiday, you can ‘sit down, look them in the eye, have a true back-and-forth, and read each other’s body language.’

“They can see you and your facial expressions,” he said, continuing: “You’re emotionally responding to things, and you can pick up on their emotions.

“You don’t always get that through a phone call.”

This is backed up by a study in 2019 by Harvard University which found that time away with friends creates social connections which ‘not only give pleasure but also influence our long-term health in ways every bit as powerful as adequate sleep, a good diet and not smoking.’

What are you waiting for? Time to get booking that next girls trip…