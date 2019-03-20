FIRST LOOK: Gringotts Wizarding bank arrives at at Warner Bros Studio Tour London

Gringotts Bank is coming to the Harry Potter Studio Tour in April. Picture: Harry Potter Studio Tour

Gringotts Bank has officially opened at Warner Brothers Studio Tour in London

In news that'll have Harry Potter fans more excitable than Colin and Dennis Creevey combined, The Warner Brothers Studio Tour, London, is about to unveil a Gringotts Bank.

Most will be aware that the goblin-run bank was the set for a number of memorable scenes in the films - being where Harry first found out about his vast fortune in the Philosopher's Stone, and when he broke in and fought a dragon with Ron and Hermione in the Deathly Hallows.

Visitors will be able to step into the Wizarding Bank from 6th April 2019. Picture: Warner Bros

The opening of Gringotts is the biggest expansion to date of the Harry Potter Studio Tour, and will be open to the public from 6th April.

Gringotts was the setting of many memorable scenes from the films. Picture: Warner Bros

Among those to have already visited the bank are Warwick Davis and James and Oliver Phelps, who play Professor Flitwick and Fred and George Weasley respectively. They were also joined by a number of Gringotts goblins.

Warwick Davis has already visited the famous wizarding bank. Picture: Warner Bros

Warwick Davis commented: “It’s so exciting to be back inside Gringotts Wizarding Bank after so many years. I spent a lot of time here as Griphook and it’s great to see the Studio Tour bring the original set back to life. I know visitors will love discovering the details of the goblin prosthetics and the Lestrange vault for themselves and there are more exciting additions to be revealed.”