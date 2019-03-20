FIRST LOOK: Gringotts Wizarding bank arrives at at Warner Bros Studio Tour London
20 March 2019, 16:05
Gringotts Bank has officially opened at Warner Brothers Studio Tour in London
In news that'll have Harry Potter fans more excitable than Colin and Dennis Creevey combined, The Warner Brothers Studio Tour, London, is about to unveil a Gringotts Bank.
Most will be aware that the goblin-run bank was the set for a number of memorable scenes in the films - being where Harry first found out about his vast fortune in the Philosopher's Stone, and when he broke in and fought a dragon with Ron and Hermione in the Deathly Hallows.
The opening of Gringotts is the biggest expansion to date of the Harry Potter Studio Tour, and will be open to the public from 6th April.
Among those to have already visited the bank are Warwick Davis and James and Oliver Phelps, who play Professor Flitwick and Fred and George Weasley respectively. They were also joined by a number of Gringotts goblins.
Warwick Davis commented: “It’s so exciting to be back inside Gringotts Wizarding Bank after so many years. I spent a lot of time here as Griphook and it’s great to see the Studio Tour bring the original set back to life. I know visitors will love discovering the details of the goblin prosthetics and the Lestrange vault for themselves and there are more exciting additions to be revealed.”