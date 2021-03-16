Woman shares incredible hack that rids radiator of dust and makes house smell amazing

The incredible hack has been shared on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/cleaningwithcharl

By Polly Foreman

The cleaning fanatic revealed that she uses a cheap B&M spray to rid her radiator of dust.

We're probably all guilty of letting our radiators gather up dust from time to time, but one woman has shared a hack that makes cleaning them a breeze.

A cleaning fanatic named Charl posted the hack to TikTok, revealing that she uses Fabulosa's £1.79 'Rainbow Drops' Blast Can disinfectant around her home.

She showed that spraying it in the radiator pushes the dust out, which then falls satisfyingly to the floor.

She uses the bargain spray to rid her radiator of dust. Picture: TikTok/cleaningwithcharl

After bundling the dust into a ball, she said: "OMG LOOK AT THE DUST!!!"

As well as ridding the radiators of dust, Charl revealed that it makes her home smell amazing - thanks to the scent in the spray.

She sprays the product into the radiator to push the dust out. Picture: TikTok/cleaningwithcharl

The video has racked up thousands of likes, with many TikTok users rushing to praise Charl for the hack.

One person wrote: "I was trying to do my radiators yesterday - I need to try this!"

She showed off the incredible results at the end of the video. Picture: TikTok/cleaningwithcharl

Another offered a suggestion on the best way to deal with the dust, writing: "Masking tape a sheet or towel or something at the bottom of the radiator. It saves extra work for yourself!"

The spray is available to buy at a number of retailers, including B&M, Home Bargains and Lidl.

