Woman shares genius hack for getting scratches off wooden floor using walnuts

7 April 2021, 10:45

A woman has revealed this easy hack to get rid of scratches
A woman has revealed this easy hack to get rid of scratches. Picture: TikTok @endpin123
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

You can remove scratches from your wooden floors and tables quickly and easily with this trick.

With most of us spending more time at home, you might be starting to notice things getting a bit shabby.

Well, now one TikTok user has revealed how to spruce up your hardwood floor or tables using a simple walnut.

In a clip posted by @endpin123, a woman has revealed how she managed to get her floor looking as good as new by rubbing the nut on it.

The video starts with the user - going by the name of Glass Half Full - admitting she accidentally scratched her floor.

She then goes on to say that she'd heard that rubbing nuts over the area will make it disappear, so decided to give it a go.

She took a walnut, pecan and pistachio to the area to see which one worked best, before concluding that the walnut is the clear winner.

While the pecan worked pretty well too, the walnut made the mark completely disappear, as she told her followers: "Yep, it works."

The video has now gone viral, with more than one million viewing it in a matter of weeks.

As well as getting more than 280k likes, many followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "I've never been so excited to scratch my floor."

A woman used a walnut to get rid of the scratch in her floor
A woman used a walnut to get rid of the scratch in her floor. Picture: TikTok @endpin123
The scratch was gone after rubbing it with a walnut
The scratch was gone after rubbing it with a walnut. Picture: TikTok @endpin123

Another wrote: “Thank you so much for this video came at the perfect timing and saved me. It works people it works!”

While a third claimed: “This works because it’s a shallow scratch, so it just scratched the clear finish. The oil in the nut hydrates the wood and mimics the look of finish.”

And a fourth suggested: “You can buy walnut oil for floors and furniture, works like a charm.”

According to food52.com, it works because the natural oils in nuts seep into the wood, helping to heal the unsightly marks.

But this trick only works on finished wood and is most successful with lighter scratches.

If you have deep grooves and darker woods, you are more likely to need the help of floor polish to get rid of those scratches.

