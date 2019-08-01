Woman reveals that wearing a hair tie on her wrist left her with PERMANENT nerve damage

1 August 2019, 15:45

The woman has issued a warning to people who keep hair ties on their wrist (stock images)
The woman has issued a warning to people who keep hair ties on their wrist (stock images). Picture: Getty

The woman has warned that leaving a hair tie on her wrist for prolonged amount of time could have life-long consequences

A woman from Canada has claimed that wearing a hair tie on her wrist has left her with permanent nerve damage.

Lisa McLennon, 47, from British Colombia, Canada, has worn a spare hair tie round her wrist for as long as she can remember - but claims that it led her to be diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome earlier this year.

The mum-of-four claims her hair tie gave her permanent nerve damage (stock image)
The mum-of-four claims her hair tie gave her permanent nerve damage (stock image). Picture: Getty

She says that the condition was caused by the hair tie compressing a nerve in her wrist.

The mum-of-four now suffers with pain in both her wrists - and claims that it's worse on her left, where she used to wear the hair tie almost all hours of the day for 30 years.

Lisa said, according to Metro.co.uk: "I injured the tendon in my thumb and they checked me for carpal tunnel syndrome.


Could keeping a hair bobble on your wrist be dangerous? (stock image)
Could keeping a hair bobble on your wrist be dangerous? (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I was in shop a few days later telling the woman who worked there how my left wrist was more severe than my right and she pointed to my elastic and said 'top doing that then'. ‘I was like 'pardon me' and she explained that a neurologist had told her not to do it because it can cause issues."

She claims that the habit had caused circulation issues, and warned others not to make the same mistake.

