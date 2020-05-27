Hairdressing chains announce plans to reopen salons on July 4

Some hairdressers are planning how they will safely reopen their salons. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Hairdressers such as Toni & Guy and Regis have announced their plans for when they reopen their doors.

People across the UK haven't been able to have a haircut, root touch up or even a blow dry since the Government put the nation in lockdown on March 23.

Now, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has confirmed that hairdressers will have to wait until the UK is in phase three before reopening, which would be from July 4 at the earliest.

With this date in mind, hairdressing chains such as Toni & Guy and Regis have announced their plans to reopen in a matter of weeks.

Hairdressers could reopen on July 4 at the earliest. Picture: Getty

The way appointments will take place at Toni & Guy will change though, their chief executive Nigel Darwin has revealed.

The brand will be introducing a "gold standard" hygiene code, and will be ensuring that social distancing is happening constantly in salons.

There will be a limited amount of people allowed in the salons at one time, with appointments being staggered and spaces between chairs widened.

Toni & Guy have revealed how their salons will change after lockdown. Picture: PA

Masks and aprons will be given to staff, and staff will also have to have their temperatures taken daily.

Nigel Darwin said on the reopening plans: "For staff, it’s all been about communication whilst being transparent and honest about our plans, and relaying what we do know and don’t.

“Also trying to think ahead as to the stresses and strains – in particular emotional and mental health and to ensure we have good networks and communication set up.”

He went on: "In this initial period, we will look to remove some of the non-essential interaction between clients and our team.

"We will have a period where magazines are removed from salons, and we will be offering a less extensive selection of refreshments.

"Our professional standards were of course already high – but we have revisited all our protocols to ensure they are ready and appropriate for this new time.”

Hairdressers will be wearing masks and aprons to see clients. Picture: Getty

Regis Salons are also planning on reopening 130 of their UK salons on July 4.

Jackie Lang, chief executive of Regis Salons, said that over the last four to six weeks they have been working on the "practicalities" of "what safety in salons is going to look like".

She explained that Regis is planning to install screens in some of their salons, with some at reception desks and others between customers in the salon.

Instead of waiting areas, which can get full, customers will have to wait outside until they are texted to confirm their hairdresser is ready to see them.

