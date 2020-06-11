Halfords now offering free car checks to all drivers to keep motors road safe

11 June 2020, 15:15

Halfords are helping to keep you safe on the roads
Halfords are helping to keep you safe on the roads. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As more people returning to driving amid the lockdown, Halfords is offering the free service to keep everyone safe.

Research recently found that 22 per cent of drivers have not used their cars for months amid the coronavirus lockdown.

With lockdown measures easing, and people jumping back in their cars for trips to work or for a self-distanced catch up with a friend or family member, Halfords are now offering free car checks.

The car check, which usually takes 30 minutes, usually costs customers £15, but has now been made a free service.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis urges people to stop ‘furlough shaming’ workers for enjoying parks and beaches

Halfords' car checks are now free to everyone
Halfords' car checks are now free to everyone. Picture: PA

The service has recently been offered free to NHS and emergency staff amid the pandemic, before becoming available to all.

The service will include a check on:

Headlight & brake light check

Wiper blade condition check

Battery health check

Windscreen chip check

MOT due date reminder (UK only)

Tyre depth check

Tyre inflation check & top up

Oil level check

Screen wash top up

AdBlue & coolant check

You can book the service online at more than 650 Halfords garages
You can book the service online at more than 650 Halfords garages. Picture: Getty

You can book the service online at more than 650 Halfords garages, but note there will be a maximum of 25,000 checks limited per week.

READ MORE: Government announce zoos and safari parks in England will reopen from Monday

