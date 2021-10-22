Pumpkin carving ideas 2021: Cool templates, easy faces, throwing-up pumpkin and more
22 October 2021, 15:38
Listen to this article
If you're struggling for pumpkin carving ideas, we've got you covered – from face templates to original ideas and, of course, the throwing-up pumpkin.
Halloween is just around the corner, and with people across the world getting ready for the spooky season, more and more pumpkins will begin to appear on doorsteps and in gardens.
Creating jackolanterns from carving pumpkins is the perfect activity for friends, couples and families to mark Halloween and immerse themselves in the festivities.
But the real question is, what should you carve on your pumpkin?
From cool carving ideas, to templates for kids and more, here's everything you need.
- How long do pumpkins last before and after carving?
- These skull-shaped logs with make your Halloween fire extra spooky
- Best Halloween costume ideas of 2021
Warning: Make sure all children are supervised by an adult when carving pumpkins
Cool Pumpkin Carving Ideas
If you're looking for something a little different to carve into your pumpkin, we've got the best ideas right here.
Easy Pumpkin Carving Faces
Use these templates to create the perfect pumpkin face.
Read more Halloween:
- Pumpkin patches 2021: The UK's best pick-your-own pumpkins farms
- Squid Game Halloween costume UK: where to buy the tracksuits and guard outfits
- Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute