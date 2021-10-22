Pumpkin carving ideas 2021: Cool templates, easy faces, throwing-up pumpkin and more

These are the best pumpkin carving ideas of 2021. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Alice Dear

If you're struggling for pumpkin carving ideas, we've got you covered – from face templates to original ideas and, of course, the throwing-up pumpkin.

Halloween is just around the corner, and with people across the world getting ready for the spooky season, more and more pumpkins will begin to appear on doorsteps and in gardens.

Creating jackolanterns from carving pumpkins is the perfect activity for friends, couples and families to mark Halloween and immerse themselves in the festivities.

But the real question is, what should you carve on your pumpkin?

From cool carving ideas, to templates for kids and more, here's everything you need.

Warning: Make sure all children are supervised by an adult when carving pumpkins

Cool Pumpkin Carving Ideas

If you're looking for something a little different to carve into your pumpkin, we've got the best ideas right here.

This cat pumpkin carving is the perfect way to make your creation a little more lighthearted. Picture: Alamy

This pumpkin eating an orange will get the neighbours talking. Picture: Alamy

If you don't want to get the tools out, you can have fun drawing and painting on the pumpkins. Picture: Alamy

Have fun carving a haunted house into your pumpkin instead of a face. Picture: Alamy

The throwing-up pumpkin is easy to create and really effective. Picture: Alamy

Easy Pumpkin Carving Faces

Use these templates to create the perfect pumpkin face.

Pumkin Carving Template Option 1. Picture: Getty

Pumkin Carving Template Option 2. Picture: Getty

Pumkin Carving Template Option 3. Picture: Getty

