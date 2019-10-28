Here for the boos: Seven spooky cocktails ideal for celebrating Halloween

A little thought about presentation can make a classic drink look spectacular. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

Check out these imaginative - and creative - Halloween tipples for people too old to go trick or treating.

Hallows Potion Punch

Hallows Potion Punch has some freakish toppings. Picture: JJ Whitley

What you'll need:

35ml J.J Whitley Raspberry Vodka

15ml Cinnamon Syrup

100ml Apple Juice

Method:

Mix and serve hot or cold in a fancy goblet

Garnish with nutmeg powder, toffee popcorn and a burnt cinnamon stick.

Black Forrest Gateau

The addition of real cream makes this a very indulgent concoction. Picture: JJ Whitley

What you'll need:

35ml J.J Whitley Bramble

15ml Chocolate Liqueur 15ml Cherry Liqueur

50 ml Cream

Method:

Mix and serve in a cocktail class, pour cream over the back of a spoon and use blackberries and mint to garnish

Heat of the Moment

Spice-up your Halloween party with this tequila based cocktail. Picture: Cranes

What you'll need:

3 Parts mango juice

1 Part tequila

1 Part Cranes Cranberry and Blood Orange Liqueur

½ Part lime juice

2 Chillies

Sugar

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice, add all spirits, juice and squeeze ½ part lime juice into the shaker

Shake until cold, for around 10 seconds, then wet the rim of the glass and place in sugar

Cut the chillies and place on the edge of the glass and serve

Bloody Margarita

This margarita isn't for the faint-hearted. Picture: Cazacabel

What you'll need:

50ml Cazcabel Blanco

25ml Lime Juice

15ml Agave Syrup

50ml Red wine float

Method:



Shake the Cazcabel Reposado Tequila, lime and agave syrup.

Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice and spoon over the red wine to create a float before serving

Diabilto

This fruity cocktail will delight tequila fans. Picture: Cazcabel

What you'll need:

30ml Cazcabel Blanco

10ml Mezcal

20ml Pomegranate juice

10ml Chambord

25ml Lime juice

15ml Agave

1 dash Bitters

Method:

Shake all ingredients and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice

Garnish with blackberry and mint

Songs of Fire and Ice

These recipes were originally invented to commemorate the end of Game of Thrones. Picture: Johnnie Walker

Fire - What you'll need:

50ml Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire

10ml Pineapple liqueur

75ml Chilled ginger beer

75ml Chilled ginger ale

4 dashes Orange bitters

Garnish: Ginger slice & star anise

Method:

Serve in highball glass with cubed ice

Ice - What you'll need:

50ml Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice

25ml Lemon juice

.25ml Sugar syrup (1:1)

100ml Chilled Soda

2 dashes Grapefruit Bitters

Garnish: Lemon twist & icing sugar dusted mint sprig

Method:

Serve in highball glass with cubed ice