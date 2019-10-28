Here for the boos: Seven spooky cocktails ideal for celebrating Halloween

28 October 2019, 13:17

A little thought about presentation can make a classic drink look spectacular
A little thought about presentation can make a classic drink look spectacular. Picture: Heart
Emma Gritt

Emma Gritt

Check out these imaginative - and creative - Halloween tipples for people too old to go trick or treating.

Hallows Potion Punch

Hallows Potion Punch has some freakish toppings
What you'll need:

35ml J.J Whitley Raspberry Vodka

15ml Cinnamon Syrup 

100ml Apple Juice 

Method:

Mix and serve hot or cold in a fancy goblet

Garnish with nutmeg powder, toffee popcorn and a burnt cinnamon stick.

Black Forrest Gateau

The addition of real cream makes this a very indulgent concoction
What you'll need:

35ml J.J Whitley Bramble

15ml Chocolate Liqueur 15ml Cherry Liqueur

50 ml Cream

Method:

Mix and serve in a cocktail class, pour cream over the back of a spoon and use blackberries and mint to garnish 

Heat of the Moment

Spice-up your Halloween party with this tequila based cocktail
What you'll need:

3 Parts mango juice

1 Part tequila

1 Part Cranes Cranberry and Blood Orange Liqueur

½ Part lime juice

2 Chillies

Sugar

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice, add all spirits, juice and squeeze ½ part lime juice into the shaker

Shake until cold, for around 10 seconds, then wet the rim of the glass and place in sugar

Cut the chillies and place on the edge of the glass and serve

Bloody Margarita

This margarita isn't for the faint-hearted
What you'll need:

50ml Cazcabel Blanco 

25ml Lime Juice 

15ml Agave Syrup

50ml Red wine float 

Method:

Shake the Cazcabel Reposado Tequila, lime and agave syrup.

Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice and spoon over the red wine to create a float before serving

Diabilto 

This fruity cocktail will delight tequila fans
What you'll need:

30ml Cazcabel Blanco

10ml Mezcal   

20ml Pomegranate juice 

10ml Chambord 

25ml Lime juice 

15ml Agave  

1 dash Bitters 

Method:

Shake all ingredients and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice

Garnish with blackberry and mint 

Songs of Fire and Ice

These recipes were originally invented to commemorate the end of Game of Thrones
Fire - What you'll need:

50ml Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire

10ml Pineapple liqueur

75ml Chilled ginger beer

75ml Chilled ginger ale

4 dashes Orange bitters

Garnish: Ginger slice & star anise

Method:

Serve in highball glass with cubed ice

Ice - What you'll need:

50ml Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice

25ml Lemon juice

.25ml Sugar syrup (1:1)

100ml Chilled Soda

2 dashes Grapefruit Bitters

Garnish: Lemon twist & icing sugar dusted mint sprig

Method:

Serve in highball glass with cubed ice

