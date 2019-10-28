Here for the boos: Seven spooky cocktails ideal for celebrating Halloween
28 October 2019, 13:17
Check out these imaginative - and creative - Halloween tipples for people too old to go trick or treating.
Hallows Potion Punch
What you'll need:
35ml J.J Whitley Raspberry Vodka
15ml Cinnamon Syrup
100ml Apple Juice
Method:
Mix and serve hot or cold in a fancy goblet
Garnish with nutmeg powder, toffee popcorn and a burnt cinnamon stick.
Black Forrest Gateau
What you'll need:
35ml J.J Whitley Bramble
15ml Chocolate Liqueur 15ml Cherry Liqueur
50 ml Cream
Method:
Mix and serve in a cocktail class, pour cream over the back of a spoon and use blackberries and mint to garnish
Heat of the Moment
What you'll need:
3 Parts mango juice
1 Part tequila
1 Part Cranes Cranberry and Blood Orange Liqueur
½ Part lime juice
2 Chillies
Sugar
Method:
Fill a shaker with ice, add all spirits, juice and squeeze ½ part lime juice into the shaker
Shake until cold, for around 10 seconds, then wet the rim of the glass and place in sugar
Cut the chillies and place on the edge of the glass and serve
Bloody Margarita
What you'll need:
50ml Cazcabel Blanco
25ml Lime Juice
15ml Agave Syrup
50ml Red wine float
Method:
Shake the Cazcabel Reposado Tequila, lime and agave syrup.
Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice and spoon over the red wine to create a float before serving
Diabilto
What you'll need:
30ml Cazcabel Blanco
10ml Mezcal
20ml Pomegranate juice
10ml Chambord
25ml Lime juice
15ml Agave
1 dash Bitters
Method:
Shake all ingredients and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice
Garnish with blackberry and mint
Songs of Fire and Ice
Fire - What you'll need:
50ml Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire
10ml Pineapple liqueur
75ml Chilled ginger beer
75ml Chilled ginger ale
4 dashes Orange bitters
Garnish: Ginger slice & star anise
Method:
Serve in highball glass with cubed ice
Ice - What you'll need:
50ml Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice
25ml Lemon juice
.25ml Sugar syrup (1:1)
100ml Chilled Soda
2 dashes Grapefruit Bitters
Garnish: Lemon twist & icing sugar dusted mint sprig
Method:
Serve in highball glass with cubed ice