Expert claims we've been hanging our Christmas tree lights wrong - and shares 'zig-zag' method

Have you been hanging up your Christmas tree lights wrong? Picture: Tik Tok/mrsclarehoops

A woman has revealed the 'correct' way to hang Christmas lights, sharing the zig zag method.

Christmas is fast approaching, and many of us will spending increasing amounts of time decorating our house with festive cheer.

If you are planning to finally get around to putting up your tree this weekend, you may want to take a look at the following advice on the 'correct' way to put up lights.

The expert showed off the 'zig zag' method on Tik Tok. Picture: Tik Tok/mrsclarehoops

Clare Hooper, a former professional Christmas tree decorator from Bradford, West Yorkshire, detailed the best way of coiling lights around a Christmas tree - explaining the 'zig zag' method on Tik Tok.

In the clip, which has been viewed 2.4million times, Clare says: "If you are coiling your Christmas tree lights, you are doing it wrong.

"Decorating Christmas trees used to be part of my job, we used the zig-zag method.

"It means you won't waste the lights at the back of the tree and if a set breaks, you can take them off easily."

Demonstrating the method, she starts from the side and places the lights from the bottom to the top branch, repeating before they're all lined up on the tree.

Many of us will be thinking about putting our tree up in the next few days. Picture: Tik Tok/mrsclarehoops

Many Tik Tok users rushed to compliment the hack, with one writing: "Just did it. Saved so much time and stress on my back."

Another added: "Fantastic idea. My mum showed us that method and it really works, easy up and down."

Some disagreed, however, arguing that the method only works for department store trees.

One wrote: "This is the way you would do it for store displays, not home trees where all parts should be lit."

