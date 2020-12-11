Expert claims we've been hanging our Christmas tree lights wrong - and shares 'zig-zag' method

11 December 2020, 12:14

Have you been hanging up your Christmas tree lights wrong?
Have you been hanging up your Christmas tree lights wrong? Picture: Tik Tok/mrsclarehoops

A woman has revealed the 'correct' way to hang Christmas lights, sharing the zig zag method.

Christmas is fast approaching, and many of us will spending increasing amounts of time decorating our house with festive cheer.

Read more: Last Christmas posting dates for Hermes, DPD and Royal Mail confirmed

If you are planning to finally get around to putting up your tree this weekend, you may want to take a look at the following advice on the 'correct' way to put up lights.

The expert showed off the 'zig zag' method on Tik Tok
The expert showed off the 'zig zag' method on Tik Tok. Picture: Tik Tok/mrsclarehoops

Clare Hooper, a former professional Christmas tree decorator from Bradford, West Yorkshire, detailed the best way of coiling lights around a Christmas tree - explaining the 'zig zag' method on Tik Tok.

In the clip, which has been viewed 2.4million times, Clare says: "If you are coiling your Christmas tree lights, you are doing it wrong.

"Decorating Christmas trees used to be part of my job, we used the zig-zag method.

"It means you won't waste the lights at the back of the tree and if a set breaks, you can take them off easily."

Read more: You can now buy a Harry Potter engagement ring for your Hogwarts-obsessed partner

Demonstrating the method, she starts from the side and places the lights from the bottom to the top branch, repeating before they're all lined up on the tree.

Many of us will be thinking about putting our tree up in the next few days
Many of us will be thinking about putting our tree up in the next few days. Picture: Tik Tok/mrsclarehoops

Many Tik Tok users rushed to compliment the hack, with one writing: "Just did it. Saved so much time and stress on my back."

Another added: "Fantastic idea. My mum showed us that method and it really works, easy up and down."

Some disagreed, however, arguing that the method only works for department store trees.

One wrote: "This is the way you would do it for store displays, not home trees where all parts should be lit."

NOW READ:

This Morning's etiquette expert says it is unacceptable to put tinsel on your Christmas tree

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The woman had had enough of waiting for her boyfriend to propose

Woman sues boyfriend for not proposing to her after eight years together
You can now get Harry Potter-inspired engagement rings

You can now buy a Harry Potter engagement ring for your Hogwarts-obsessed partner
Many people will be posting the bulk of their Christmas presents this year

Last Christmas posting dates for Hermes, DPD and Royal Mail confirmed
The mum defended her decision after it was recommended by a doctor

Mum of twins divides opinion after tattooing one baby to help tell them apart
Some parents are unhappy about the changes

Children forced to eat lunch with hands as primary school bans cutlery

Trending on Heart

Chris Evans will star as Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film

Disney announce origin film about Buzz Lightyear is coming in 2022

TV & Movies

The cast of The Little Mermaid has been announced

Disney confirm full cast of The Little Mermaid live-action remake

TV & Movies

Celebrities have paid tribute to Barbara Windsor following her death

Barbara Windsor's on-screen son Steve McFadden leads celebrity tributes following her tragic death

Celebrities

Scott Mitchell and Barbara Windsor married in 2000

Who is Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell and what is their age gap?

Celebrities

Dame Barbara Windsor has passed away

EastEnders and Carry On legend Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 following dementia battle

Celebrities