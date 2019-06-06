THIS is how much it costs to give birth on the NHS

6 June 2019, 14:25

It isn't cheap to give birth, it actually costs a small fortune
It isn't cheap to give birth, it actually costs a small fortune. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Donald Trump recently said that the NHS is 'on the table' for any future trade deals between us and the US.

The NHS is a huge part of all of our lives and we owe a lot to the amazingly underfunded service - so it's a terrifying thought that the policy surrounding it could mean it ends up privatised.

So how much exactly does it cost when someone gives birth on the NHS? We reveal all...

Giving birth for free in an NHS hospital is something we take for granted
Giving birth for free in an NHS hospital is something we take for granted. Picture: Getty

How much does an epidural cost?

It'll set you back a whopping £1395 if you wish to get an epidural injection done - but that's only the average price.

If you want it done in central London, be expected to pay up to £2490.

However, you must remember that this is only the injection, not the rest of the costs needed.

The cost of an ultrasound

If you want to make sure your child is growing as it should and everything is going okay, then get ready to fork out around £300 every time.

You'll need a few, so it could set you back over a grand.

Bringing a baby into the world is expensive business
Bringing a baby into the world is expensive business. Picture: Getty

What about a midwife?

According to Which?, packages for midwives are incredibly expensive, with obstetricians pumping up the figure significantly.

Midwives can cost anywhere between £3,000 and £5,000, whereas obstetricians will charge around £6,000.

How much would a normal or assisted delivery cost?

The figures cited by Guys and St Thomas' display that for a delivery and a single night's stay, you'd be forking out round £3935.

And it's a whopping £950 per extra night, should you not be ready to go home straight after the birth.

What's the cost of a cesarean section?

Whether it's elective or emergency, the cost of a c-section is EXPENSIVE.

It'll cost you around £6040 for a two night stay which will include accommodation, meals, midwife care during the delivery, theatre fees, drugs and and dressings.

The package does not, however, include the cost of a consultant obstetrician or anaesthetist.

What about a paediatric consultant?

You're looking at around £250 for a newborn baby check, but this doesn't consider any sorts of complications with the birth.

Or if the mother suffered any complications and needed extra care, it'd cost tens of thousands extra.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You can save a load of hassle by packing this one item

Savvy holidaymaker's extension lead hack will change how you charge your devices abroad

Travel

Separating your liquids could be a thing of the past

Soon you won't need to take liquids out of your bag when you scan your luggage at the airport
Lucy's friends were convinced she'd been kidnapped after seeing the shocking images

Woman's fake tan fail left pals thinking she'd been KIDNAPPED
The MMR jab protects against measles, mumps and rubella

MMR jab 'to be made LAW' as doctors warn UK is at risk of measles epidemic
The beautiful collection is for a great cause as well

Celebrate Pride 2019 with this gorgeous rainbow makeup collection from Morphe

Beauty

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae's boyfriend played for Leicester

Who is Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex-boyfriend Leicester City star James Maddison?

TV & Movies

Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Celebrities

Love Island 2019 - meet the contestants.

Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Tommy Fury

Celebrities

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

When is Love Island on, who's in the cast and who are the rumoured contestants set to enter the villa late?

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Abbey Clancy's family

When did Abbey Clancy have her baby, what's his name and how many children does she have with Peter Crouch?

Celebrities