THIS is how much it costs to give birth on the NHS

It isn't cheap to give birth, it actually costs a small fortune. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Donald Trump recently said that the NHS is 'on the table' for any future trade deals between us and the US.

The NHS is a huge part of all of our lives and we owe a lot to the amazingly underfunded service - so it's a terrifying thought that the policy surrounding it could mean it ends up privatised.

So how much exactly does it cost when someone gives birth on the NHS? We reveal all...

Giving birth for free in an NHS hospital is something we take for granted. Picture: Getty

How much does an epidural cost?

It'll set you back a whopping £1395 if you wish to get an epidural injection done - but that's only the average price.

If you want it done in central London, be expected to pay up to £2490.

However, you must remember that this is only the injection, not the rest of the costs needed.

The cost of an ultrasound

If you want to make sure your child is growing as it should and everything is going okay, then get ready to fork out around £300 every time.

You'll need a few, so it could set you back over a grand.

Bringing a baby into the world is expensive business. Picture: Getty

What about a midwife?

According to Which?, packages for midwives are incredibly expensive, with obstetricians pumping up the figure significantly.

Midwives can cost anywhere between £3,000 and £5,000, whereas obstetricians will charge around £6,000.

How much would a normal or assisted delivery cost?

The figures cited by Guys and St Thomas' display that for a delivery and a single night's stay, you'd be forking out round £3935.

And it's a whopping £950 per extra night, should you not be ready to go home straight after the birth.

What's the cost of a cesarean section?

Whether it's elective or emergency, the cost of a c-section is EXPENSIVE.

It'll cost you around £6040 for a two night stay which will include accommodation, meals, midwife care during the delivery, theatre fees, drugs and and dressings.

The package does not, however, include the cost of a consultant obstetrician or anaesthetist.

What about a paediatric consultant?

You're looking at around £250 for a newborn baby check, but this doesn't consider any sorts of complications with the birth.

Or if the mother suffered any complications and needed extra care, it'd cost tens of thousands extra.