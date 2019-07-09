Smoking 'to be WIPED OUT' completely in 11 years under leaked government guidelines

Smoking could be stamped out completely under new government guidelines. Picture: Getty

The government is reportedly planning to get Brits to stop smoking completely and either quit or move to vaping instead

Smoking in Britain looks set to be stamped out in just 11 years, according to leaked government plans.

Read more: Britain will be hit by THUNDERSTORMS before a blazing heatwave this weekend

It is hoped that people will either quit completely or move to vaping by 2030, reports the Daily Mail.

The report also suggests that it will be up to the Tobacco Giants, rather than cash-strapped health services, to encourage people to stop smoking.

Could smoking be stamped out for good? Picture: Getty

Cigarette packets will reportedly be forced to contain leaflets with advice on smoking cessation, alongside the health warnings and graphic images already featured.

Read more: Pregnant women urged not to eat CRISPS as they could affect the baby

Government health ministers are said to be planning to announce the new plans next week. The new regulations will apparently coincide with a crackdown on black market cigarettes.

Smoking rates have dramatically fallen in the last 35 years - and rates of adults taking up the habit have halved.

Health ministers are said to be planning to announce the plans next week. Picture: Getty

The government plans state, according to the report: "The gains in tobacco control have been hard-won, and there’s still much to do.

Read more: Apparently all women have a freckle on their left breast... have you?

"For the 15 per cent of adults who are not yet smoke-free, smoking is the leading cause of ill-health and early death, and a major cause of inequalities.

"That’s why the Government wants to finish the job."