This Is A Nifty Way To Help Your Kids Put Their Shoes On The Right Feet!
15 June 2017, 15:48 | Updated: 23 August 2018, 16:58
Here's a foolproof way to help your little ones put their shoes on in the morning.
When you're a tot there are many things that don't make sense and the parents out will realise that some things are as equally as hard to explain.
One being how to get your children to put their shoes on the right feet!
As an adult, this is second nature - your right foot in the right shoe etc. But cast your mind back to a time where the words right and left mean nothing and it's a WHOLE other kettle of fish.
So to help her little ones put their shoes on the correct feet in the morning, mum Aayah from Kansai in Japan has come up with a nifty way to make it easy to see right from left.
靴からサンダルから、なんだって左右逆に履く息子用に、上履きにはらぺこあおむし描いてみた。にじんでもそんなの関係ねー！な絵柄なので楽に描けた。 pic.twitter.com/4O3ZMz6nQA— arkbird (@arkbird00) May 29, 2017
She doodles adorable drawings on her daughters shoes, half on the left half on the right, to help her tell which shoe should go on which foot and complete the picture like a really useful jigsaw puzzle!
Clearly Aayah is a very talented lady as some of her drawing range from simple doodles to really impressive works of shoe art!
娘の上履きに。昨日仕入れた左右間違えずに履けるアイデアやってみた！— 綾姫 (@ayahime02) June 11, 2017
キャラクターつきの上履きはNGだから、やった後で心配になってきたけど、表じゃないから大丈夫……だよね？(^_^;) pic.twitter.com/VLS45tYhDK