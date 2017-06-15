This Is A Nifty Way To Help Your Kids Put Their Shoes On The Right Feet!

Here's a foolproof way to help your little ones put their shoes on in the morning.

When you're a tot there are many things that don't make sense and the parents out will realise that some things are as equally as hard to explain.

One being how to get your children to put their shoes on the right feet!

As an adult, this is second nature - your right foot in the right shoe etc. But cast your mind back to a time where the words right and left mean nothing and it's a WHOLE other kettle of fish.

So to help her little ones put their shoes on the correct feet in the morning, mum Aayah from Kansai in Japan has come up with a nifty way to make it easy to see right from left.

She doodles adorable drawings on her daughters shoes, half on the left half on the right, to help her tell which shoe should go on which foot and complete the picture like a really useful jigsaw puzzle!

Clearly Aayah is a very talented lady as some of her drawing range from simple doodles to really impressive works of shoe art!

This is so flipping ' cool! How old is too old to have kittens on the insides of your shoes?