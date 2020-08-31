Hey Google: How Google can help make your life easier, at home, work and in between

31 August 2020, 00:01

Google is there to help you through the day
Google is there to help you through the day. Picture: Google

Getting a recipe, directions, the latest headlines, or tuning in to your favourite Heart station really is as easy as saying "Hey Google".

Google is the voice assistant you never knew you needed - and making the most of getting things done hands-free is really as simple as saying "Hey Google!"

From the moment you wake up, Google is there to help you kickstart your day, whether it’s sharing the day's headlines, playing feel-good hits from Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, or checking the weather forecast for the day ahead.

Google can fit right in to your home and with your family's needs
Google can fit right in to your home and with your family's needs. Picture: Google

Before you leave home, you can ask Google to add eggs to your shopping list, find out if you’ll need an umbrella, and get real-time traffic conditions for your commute so that you’re not late to your destination!

When you’re on the go, Google is there to give you quick answers, find nearby locations such as your nearest coffee shop, give you directions, and helps you call your family and friends, hands-free.

When you’re back at home, Google is there to help you relax and unwind, filling your home with music, simply say "Hey Google, play Heart", to tune in to your favourite station.

Google Nest Mini's discreet design makes it perfect to have around the house
Google Nest Mini's discreet design makes it perfect to have around the house. Picture: Google

With the mood set, you can ask Google to suggest some new recipes - and then use it to set a timer for when dinner is done. Don’t forget, you can also control your compatible smart home devices like lights and thermostats with your voice, and with the use of smart speakers like Google Nest Mini, you can play music throughout the house or move audio from room to room.

Why not try it out for yourself?

Google helps you save time and multitask. Now you can listen wherever you are in the world, whatever you’re doing, just by saying ‘Hey Google, play Heart.’ For your chance to win one of fifty Google Nest Mini’s click here.

Google, Google Nest Mini and related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC. Google Nest Mini requires a Wi-Fi network, a nearby electrical outlet and a compatible mobile device. Controlling certain devices and features in your home requires a compatible smart device.

