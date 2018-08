Can You Spot The Animal Hidden In The Toblerone Chocolate Triangle?

By Holly Fishwick

The chocolate brand has a secret animal hidden in it's famous mountain logo...but can you see it?

Sometimes there's more to things than first meets the eye...and that's certainly the case with Toblerone's iconic mountain logo!

You'd have to have been living under a rock not to recognise the yummy treat's classic branding.

However, little known to many, there's also a secret animal hidden in the mountain. Can you find it?