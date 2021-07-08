Homeowners can now hire an ex-burglar to check if their house is safe

You can now hire an ex-burglar to check how safe your home is (stock images). Picture: Getty

Homeowners can now use a 'borrow-a-burglar' service to see how difficult their house is to break into.

A home-security company is hiring ex-burglars to help road test their products and help homeowners find out how safe their homes are.

Boundary, which is based in Edinburgh and recruits ex-cons with 'at least one conviction', is offering a 'Borrow-a-Burglar' service.

The service allows homeowners to hire ex-burglars to come to their house to see how they would gain entry.

As part of the service, people will also be advised on precautions they could take to keep their homes safe against potential thieves.

The company requires ex-burglars to have had at least one conviction (stock image). Picture: Getty

The Metro reports that the company has warned that more homes will become vulnerable to burglaries as lockdown ends, as many people will spend more time outside the house.

Robin Knox, CEO of the company, said: "Most of us don’t have the mindset of a burglar and therefore wouldn’t spot half of the places they might be able to gain access to in our homes.

"With lockdown restrictions set to come to an end at some point over the summer, we’d expect criminals to be on high alert for empty homes to target.

Houses could be at higher risk of being burgled as lockdown eases (stock image). Picture: Getty

"By giving the public the rare opportunity of inviting an ex-burglar into their homes to point out weaknesses, we hope to be able to continue to make Britons feel safe in their own homes."

Anyone can apply to the service, and a few will be chosen at random in a draw on July 30.

Find out more on their website