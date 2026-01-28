Hobbycraft urgently recalls kids giant craft box over asbestos fears

Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall over the Giant Box of Crafts. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Giant Box of Crafts is being recalled over a "potential safety concern" after tests found asbestos in a "limited number of samples". Here's what you need to do if you have one.

Retailer Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall of their Giant Box of Crafts after concerns it contains traces of asbestos.

Announcing the important safety warning on their website, they are asking buyers to handle the product safely and bring back to store.

The statement read: "Hobbycraft is conducting a recall of the product identified following the identification of a potential safety concern.

"This action is being taken in the interests of customer safety and in line with our obligations under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

"Hazard: The product presents a risk to health as the vials of sand included in the set may be contaminated with asbestos. Asbestos is a banned substance because it poses a risk to health even at low levels of exposure. Health effects from asbestos generally occur many years after long-term inhalation of very small fibres. Testing to date indicates that there is Trace Asbestos Detected in some samples tested."

Here's what you need to do if you think you have the affected Hobbycraft Giant Box of Craft.

Hobbycraft is concerned over the vials of sand in the contents of the craft box. Picture: Getty

How do I know if I have the right Hobbycraft craft product?

The craft box being recalled in particular has the product number 6686021000. This can be found under the barcode on the box.

If yours matches the number then it may contain traces of asbestos and you need to follow the below instructions.

What do I need to do if I have the Hobbycraft Giant Box of Craft?

Hobbycraft's website has outlined very clear instructions over what to do next should you have it in your home.

They advise you "stop using it immediately", placing the sand in a heavy-duty plastic bag and double taping it shut.

However, if the sand has been used, they have said: "Clean-up sites where the product was used using wet cloths to avoid generating dust. Wear gloves and a mask. Double bag the sand, gloves, mask and cloths.

"Keep children and other people away from areas where the sand has been used until the area has been cleaned."

Then, return the product to your nearest store for a full refund. If you are unable to get to a store, they advise following the instructions as above, disposing in your general household waste and contacting them for your refund.

Hobbycraft are giving a full refund for the product. Picture: Getty

What has Hobbycraft said directly?

Following their recall, a spokesperson has said: "Customers who purchased this product are advised to stop using it and keep it out of reach of children.

"Product safety is of the utmost importance to Hobbycraft. Following independent testing of a children’s sand product previously sold by Hobbycraft, traces of asbestos have been identified in a limited number of samples."

