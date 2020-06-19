Holidays in Wales set to be allowed from July 6 as lockdown eases

19 June 2020, 11:06

Wales is planning to reopen to tourists next month
Wales is planning to reopen to tourists next month. Picture: Getty

Wales looks set to reopen its borders to tourists next month.

Holidays in Wales will be allowed from July 6 as the company reopens its borders to tourists, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

If the science allows it, Wales' "stay local" rule will be scrapped from that date, and people - including those from England - will be allowed to go on day trips and stay in 'self-contained' accommodation like holiday cottages, second homes, static caravans, and social-distance-friendly hotels.

Wales is planning to scrap its 'stay local' rule
Wales is planning to scrap its 'stay local' rule. Picture: Getty

It is thought that campsites, hostels, and anywhere with shared facilities will remain shut.

Tourism businesses should also be able to reopen from 13 July, the First Minister added.

He told the BBC: "On Monday 6 July, provided the virus is still under control, we will lift our 'stay local' instruction here in Wales and at that point the tourism economy will reopen in Wales.

When asked if that meant tourists could return, he said: "Absolutely, from 6 July. I have got to just caveat it by saying we will have to be sure that the virus is still under control at that point. Provided it is, the stay local restrictions will be abolished and people inside Wales and from outside Wales will be able to travel."

English law currently prevents the public staying overnight anywhere that isn't their primary residence, with the exception of those in a support bubble.

Wales is planning to reopen to tourists last night
Wales is planning to reopen to tourists last night. Picture: Getty

However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has indicated that this could change in the next few weeks - meaning holidays in Wales could indeed soon be a possibility.

Speaking at the press conference yesterday, he said: "Of course we're looking at it. It's an important consideration, not least because I want people to be able also to have a holiday if at all possible this summer.

"That is something we're looking at and we'll work on it and I'll make sure you know about the outcome of that just as soon as we possibly can."

