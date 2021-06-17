Holidays to amber list countries 'could be opened up to Brits with both jabs'

By Polly Foreman

The government are reportedly at an early stage of looking at plans that could allow fully vaccinated Brits to go abroad without having to quarantine.

Brits who have had both vaccines may be able to go on holiday to amber list countries, it has been claimed.

According to the Telegraph, new plans reportedly being drawn up by the government could allow could allow fully-vaccinated Brits to go to popular European destinations without having to quarantine on their return home.

This would mean that amber list countries - which currently includes places like Spain, France and Greece - would become green for those with two coronavirus jabs.

Nothing has been confirmed by the government, however, and the plans are reportedly in their early stage.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is said to be 'open' to the change.

A senior source told the Telegraph: "They haven't definitely got there yet, but that's the direction of travel."

The report adds that plans are expected to be ready to be discussed by the Cabinet Covid operations committee within the next two weeks.

Officials are said to be considering whether the new rules will be limited to Brits, or all arrivals.

They are also said to be undecided on what exemptions could be applied to children and those who can't be jabbed.

A source said: "It is still at an early stage and it is not clear whether it will be worked out in time for the end of the month. There is an awful lot to do. The devil is in the detail."

A government spokesperson said: "Recognising the strong strategic rationale and success of the vaccine programme, we have commenced work to consider the role of vaccinations in shaping a different set of health and testing measures for inbound travel."

Holidays to amber list countries are currently strongly advised against by the government, and anyone visiting them has to quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK.