Where to buy Holly Willoughby’s spotty playsuit from This Morning

18 May 2018, 13:40 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:46

holly may 18

The mum-of-three is a style icon for a reason - here's where to get the outfit she wore on TV today.

Holly Willoughby shared FIVE days of outfits this week rather than the usual four - delighting fans who lap up her daily lookbooks. 

Today she was in Birmingham for This Morning Live, and wore a polkadot playsuit from Temperley.

While the exact one isn't available yet, you could get your mitts on a sequin version for £1,300

Her shoes were slightly more budget friendly, opting for a pair of £75 heeled sandals from John Lewis, bringing the total cost of today's look to an estimated - but whopping - £1,375.

 

Feeling all Friday like! #thismorninglive

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) onMay 18, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

On Thursday Holly was so enamoured with her presenting outfit that she put it on the 'Gram TWICE. 

One post allowed her to fully showcase the frilly girliness of the frock with a twirling Boomerang video - which is sure to make the Needle and Thread dress sell out even quicker.

The Prism Ditsy Mini Dress is available in sizes four to 16 and costs £355

She also wore a dusty pink mac from Jigsaw, which is priced at £280.   

Holly also opted for a pair of her favourite nude heels, wearing the Ted Baker Mirobell Strappy Heels.

Available at Office in sizes 5 to 8, they are currently for sale for £85.

 

Holly wore the Lola Camo Print Blouse from Damsel in a Dress on Wednesday's show. 

Priced at £89, it comes in all sizes from 8 to 18. 

She also wore a pair of £80 Corset Tailor Trousers from Karen Millen and Harvey Cross Pattern Point Heels from Office, priced at £69.

That meant that the total of today's outfit was £238.

Yesterday, Holly proved she can look gorgeous in anything - even drab brown hues.

She wore a spotty dress from Forever Unique that is priced at £69.99

Being a fashion icon certainly has its benefits - the dress isn't available for sale to us 'normal folk' until June 11, so get your pre-orders in now. 

Holly also wore some nude sandals from Topshop, the Nude Daria 2 Part Block Heels, which are £29.99

The bubbly blonde's summery look came in at less than £100, totalling £99.98.

On Monday, Holly ditched the affordable separates and went for a very pricey outfit. 

She wore a blue silk shirt from Equipment - priced at a hefty £205.57, and black wide legged trousers from Maje that cost £159

On her feet, Holly wore a pair of black heels from Kate Middleton's favourite brand, LK Bennett. 

The Fern Black Suede Closed Courts cost £195, bringing the total cost of Holly's look to £559.57! 

 

