Holly Willoughby This Morning dress: Where to buy her blue Oasis frock

A new week means four more stylish turns from Ms. Willoughby await - here's where to get today's look.

Holly, 37, brought a new meaning to 'blue Monday' when she appeared on today's This Morning in a gorgeous frock.

The mum-of-three looked as stylish as ever, with the hue of the cornflower blue dress setting off her golden tan perfectly.

For people wanting to copy her look at home, you'll be pleased to know Holly's dress is very purse-friendly.

She wore Oasis' High Neck Ditsy dress, which is available in store and online for £52.

Unsurprisingly the dress - which comes up to a size 18 - has already sold out online, but there's sure to be a restock soon.

On her feet, Holly opted for a pair of her favourite heeled sandals from Office.

The £69 Hosanna Two Part Block Heel Sandals, in tan leather are available in sizes 3-8.

