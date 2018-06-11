Holly Willoughby This Morning dress: Where to buy her blue Oasis frock

11 June 2018, 11:26 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:42

holly June 11

A new week means four more stylish turns from Ms. Willoughby await - here's where to get today's look.

Holly, 37, brought a new meaning to 'blue Monday' when she appeared on today's This Morning in a gorgeous frock.

The mum-of-three looked as stylish as ever, with the hue of the cornflower blue dress setting off her golden tan perfectly. 

For people wanting to copy her look at home, you'll be pleased to know Holly's dress is very purse-friendly. 

She wore Oasis' High Neck Ditsy dress, which is available in store and online for £52

Unsurprisingly the dress - which comes up to a size 18 - has already sold out online, but there's sure to be a restock soon.

On her feet, Holly opted for a pair of her favourite heeled sandals from Office.

The £69 Hosanna Two Part Block Heel Sandals, in tan leather are available in sizes 3-8. 

Need more Holly? Take a look inside her gorgeous home here - and check out all her gorgeous Emma Bridgewater plates. 

And find out the secrets of her diet and exercise regime here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Disney Store have taken things back to the 90s with their new merch

The Disney Store have launched a throwback collection celebrating their 90s movies
The hen was shocked to receive a bill for the party she attended

Bride shocks friends by sending an itemised invoice from hen party they attended
school run

Getting kids ready for school is the equivalent an extra day in the office
Yandy American Princess Costume

'Sexy' Meghan Markle Halloween costume is causing a huge amount of backlash
Parents are being fined for late pick ups

Parents are being charged up to £50 for being late to collect kids from childcare