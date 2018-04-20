Copy Holly Willoughby’s look with these gorgeous yellow suits

Holly Willoughby Yellow Suit

By Alice Westoby

The star was spotted at the opera wearing a gorgeous yellow suit - and there's loads on the high street.

It's spring so it's time to start dressing for the season!

Pack away those dull winter jumpers and introduce a pop of colour to your wardrobe inspired by style icon, Holly Willoughby.

Fans are obsessed with the gorgeous yellow suit she wore on a night at the opera with BFF Nicole Appleton recently.

Her suit is from Jigsaw and costs a cool £190 for the blazer and £115 for the trousers but here's how you can recreate the look for less.

ASOS - £82

Yellow Suits

This ASOS suit is a beautiful shade of dandelion yellow and has a cute frill detail on the blazer that makes it stand out from the rest.

Buy the trousers here for £30 and the blazer here for £52.

Pretty Little Thing - £43

Yellow Suits

This double breasted suit with wide legged trousers from PLT comes with statement buttons which add an extra statement.

Buy the trousers here for £18 and the blazer here for £25.

Topshop - £100

Yellow Suits

This lovely lemon yellow suit from Topshop comes with some cute cropped matching trousers.

Buy it all together here.

Zara - £120

Yellow Suits

Zara have their own double breasted cordurouy take on Holly's suit in a gorgeous pastel lemon colour with cropped trousers.

Buy the trousers here for £39.99 and the blazer here for £79.99.

River Island - £106

Yellow Suits

This slouchy version of a suit from River Island looks like the perfect casual option and comes in more of a mustard shade.

But the trousers here for £46.00 and the blazer here for £60.00.

