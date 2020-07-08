New research finds which outdoor plants increase the chances of selling your house

These are the flowers that will draw more people into viewing your house. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Hydrangeas, lilies and lavender are the most desired outdoor plant for house-hunters, a new study has shown.

When it comes to selling a house, or looking for a house, we all know that it's the little details that make an impression.

But what if we told you that 67 per cent of people are more inclined to view a house if the garden is in a good condition?

OnBuy have carried out research which shows just how important outdoor plants and flowers are to selling a house, and which ones drive the most interest.

The brand asked 3,400 people in the study to rank popular front garden plants and flowers in order to find out which ones encourage more views, and essentially up the chances of a sale.

The results found that hydrangeas was the favourite outdoor plant, bringing in a vote of 78 per cent. Picture: Getty

In second place was Lilies, with 71 per cent, followed by lavender with 64 per cent.

At the bottom of the pile was rosemary with only 21 per cent, and orchids, with only 23 per cent.

Shrub roses, mimosa/acacia dealbata, petunia, lilac dwarf floweriest and buxus topiary came in sixth, seventh, eightieth and ninth place.

67 per cent of people are more inclined to view a house if the garden is in a good condition. Picture: Getty

The research also showed that six out of the top 10 garden plants are regularly recommended by Feng Shui experts.

Speaking of Fend Shui in gardens, a housing expert from SellHouseFast said: "Clutter is the biggest obstacle to the smooth flow of chi - without a clear space the flow is unbalanced and will not travel freely, reversing any feng shui progress made inside of your home.

"Although many people recognise the rules indoors, there are those who seem to neglect outdoor space where the principles of harmonising individuals with their surrounding environment are just as important."

They continued: "Having the correct plants in the correct places is a major key to encouraging good energy into your life. Colourful plants are welcoming, and each colour has individual meaning so you must pay close attention when purchasing.

"For example, red can strengthen loving relationships, passion and desire, however it can also evoke bursts of anger and overstimulation if overdone."

