Bed bugs, moths and rats invading British homes during lockdown

Many Brits could be facing an influx of household pests because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Households are seeing a sharp rise in pests like rats, bedbugs and moths this summer, after lockdown measures forced food businesses to close across the country.

Due to the fact that food waste is drying up across the country, many pests have been forced into homes on the hunt for something to eat.

According to The Sun, over half of the nation's rat catchers have seen a surge in demand for home-bookings.

Royston Couch, from JG Pest Control told the publication: "Pests are scary for a lot of people.

"But housekeeping plays a big part in managing pest control at home and helping prevent or catch the problem early on."

To prevent rats from entering your house, he advises ensuring any holes in the structure of your house are blocked off to prevent them from entering. He also suggests removing bird seed from your garden at night, as rats will feed off this.

Royston also says bed bugs are 'on the rise' and that "they don’t care if you’re clean or dirty or how you live at all. It’s just the opportunity to get on to you."

If you suspect you have bed bugs, he advises to wash all your bedding and pyjamas in a hot wash as quickly as possible. Bed bug bites tend to appear as small red marks on the skin.

Moths, which can cause damage to clothes and furniture, are also on the rise. You should wash your clothes at 60C if you suspect an infestation.

