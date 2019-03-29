How do YOU do up your bra? The correct method is dividing the internet

In a topic more divisive than Brexit and Laurel and Yanny put together, Twitter is in uproar over the correct way to do up a bra.

Any sane person will know that the only appropriate way is turning the bra upside down and tying the clasp from the front, but it appears there are people out there (and in the Heart office) who insist that the best way is to just put it on and blindly scrabble at the fastening from behind. Which is, frankly, ridiculous.

It all started when someone tweeted: "hey y’all how do you put on a bra?? with the clasp in front of you and then turn it around, or putting the bra on regularly and clasping it from the back ??? I GOTTA KNOW" alongside a set of illustrations of differing methods.

And Twitter went nuts.

One wrote: "the first way is the only way to do it".

Another added: "people who do the blue are WEAK".

Some, bafflingly, claimed to do BOTH the options, with one writing: "I mix and match. Sometimes I'm blue, other days I'm red, lots of times I'm a sports bra, often I'm no bra.

"My boobs do not know what treat they are in for on a daily basis. Gotta keep it fun for them".

