How to look after dry hands after washing them too much because of the coronavirus

Dry hands are no joke. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The coronavirus has everyone washing their hands a lot more than average, and it can dry out our hands.

Hand sanitiser and hand wash is flying off the shelves at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and everyone's extra cautiousness is causing hands to be washed constantly.

The hygiene element of this is obviously great, but over-washing or over-sanitising your hands can be bad for your skin, as all the alcohol dries it out.

Over-washing your hands can cause them to dry out completely. Picture: Getty

Many are suffering from dry, chapped hands as a result of this, and it can be very painful and frustrating not knowing what to do about it.

We've rounded up a few of the best products out there that'll help heal and sooth your dry hands.

The incredible hand cream has thousands of five-star reviews. Picture: Amazon

O'Keefe's Working Hands Cream is one of the best-rated hand creams out there, it's received rave reviews for years and those working jobs that are tough on their hands swear by it.

For only £9.75 you can gram a value size pot from Amazon and it can come with same-day delivery if you have Prime.

One customer review reads: "After trying lots of hand creams and different soap combinations I gave this product a try and it's BRILLIANT.

"I have thrown all the old used products away and will use this from now on. I use a small amount after each hand wash, being a single carer this is quite a few times a day.

"See the before and after photos of my hands, this is after four days of use.Needless to say I ordered another jar when the price was reduced."

Kiehl's are leaders in skin and bodycare. Picture: Space NK

If you're after a great-size pot to pop in your handbag, Kiehl's' hand cream is ideal - it comes in a tube, will set you back a little more at £22 but you will notice a difference instantly.

The brand are known for their facial moisturisers, but their hand ones are just as impressive.

The Ultimate Strength Hand Salve has an average of 4.8 stars, and it's described on the site as: "Revive and repair tired and chapped hands with Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. This rich, soothing hand cream can help to repair the appearance of extreme dryness.

"The cream is ideal for hands that are always on the go, and for those that are exposed to the elements for long periods of time.

"Formulated with a blend of botanical oils and natural wax, the salve soothes, moisturises and conditions the skin while providing glove-like protection against moisture loss and dehydration."

Aesop have a great selection of hand creams. Picture: Space NK

Aesop's hand cream will keep you hydrated with a touch of luxury.

The brand's products are typically on the more expensive side of things, but the £21 hand cream is one of their more affordable items - and it smells DIVINE.

The listing reads: "Hydrate and nourish the hands with Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, a rich hand cream packed full of nutrients.

"Aromatique Hand Balm helps to defy the tell-tale signs of ageing with its fast absorbing formula that utilises the skin softening properties of a blend of botanical extracts.

"Soothing and calming, this popular product from Aesop’s bath and body range can also be used to protect against sunburn and piercing winds, and even. It is also sufficiently gentle to be used effectively on children’s delicate skin."