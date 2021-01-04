How often should you clean your toothbrush and when should you replace it?

How often should you clean your toothbrush? (stock images). Picture: Getty

How often should you clean your toothbrush and what is the best method? Expert dentist advice.

We're probably all guilty of using the same toothbrush for a bit too long every now and again - but if you're wondering what steps you can take to keep your brush as clean as possible, you may want to take note of the following advice.

We caught up with British Dental Association scientific adviser, Professor Damiel Walmsley, who advised on the best ways to keep your toothbrush in good condition.

Do you need to clean your toothbrush?

Yes you should. They will harbour bacteria, other microorganisms, saliva and other bodily contamination. A simple rinse after toothbrushing under the tap will get rid of debris and other material. Then store them upright in the open. Most importantly, don’t share your toothbrush as you may share the bacteria and other germs with your family.

It is advised to ensure your toothbrush is kept upright and out in the open after cleaning (stock image). Picture: Getty

How do you clean your toothbrush?

Rinsing under water and storing them upright should be enough. You can use mouthwash to rinse them and give them a quick soak. However don’t leave your brush in the mouthwash. Milton’s solution which is used to clean babies bottles is an effective cold disinfection procedure.

You should ensure to rinse your toothbrush under the tap after brushing (stock image). Picture: Getty

How often should you replace your toothbrush / toothbrush head?

A rule of thumb to replacing toothbrushes is every 3 to 4 months especially if the bristles start splaying out. It is also good practice as your brush may not be as effective if the bristles start to flay outwards.

