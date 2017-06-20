You've Been Washing Your Clothes Wrong This Whole Time!

What if we told you that you're likely to waste over £150 worth of clothes a year because of the lack of care taken when doing a wash?

If you hate the laundry, then trust us when we say you're not the only one.

According to new research by Bosch, a staggering 540 million items are being chucked away unnecessarily every year - all because we've ruined them in the washing machine!

Apparently, this adds up to 10 items of clothing each, costing us a whopping £147.60!

So which clothes are most likely to get binned?

According to the research, 72% of people ruin the following each year.

2 pairs of socks

2 pairs of underwear

2 jumpers

2 T-shirts

1 pair of pyjamas

1 pair of jeans

1 shirt 1 dress

2 tops

That's pretty much enough clothes for a long weekend away on holiday!

So how can you avoid throwing out the clothes you love?

TOP TIPS FOR WASHING YOUR CLOTHES: