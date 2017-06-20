You've Been Washing Your Clothes Wrong This Whole Time!

washing machine

What if we told you that you're likely to waste over £150 worth of clothes a year because of the lack of care taken when doing a wash?

If you hate the laundry, then trust us when we say you're not the only one.

What if we told you that you're likely to waste over £150 worth of clothes a year because of the lack of care taken when doing a wash?

According to new research by Bosch, a staggering 540 million items are being chucked away unnecessarily every year - all because we've ruined them in the washing machine!

Apparently, this adds up to 10 items of clothing each, costing us a whopping £147.60!

Read more: You've Been Washing Your Hair Wrong This Whole Time! 

So which clothes are most likely to get binned?

According to the research, 72% of people ruin the following each year.

2 pairs of socks 

2 pairs of underwear 

2 jumpers 

2 T-shirts 

1 pair of pyjamas 

1 pair of jeans 

1 shirt 1 dress 

2 tops

That's pretty much enough clothes for a long weekend away on holiday!

Read more: You've Been Drinking Red Wine All Wrong Says THIS Expert

So how can you avoid throwing out the clothes you love?

TOP TIPS FOR WASHING YOUR CLOTHES:

  • Never use fabric softener on your towels, because it “makes them less absorbent”. 

  •  Don’t wash polyester clothes on high temperatures, because you'll end up with clothes that are full of creases and difficult to get out. 

  • Only wash underwired bras on the ‘handwash’ programme.

  • New clothes should only be washed with similar colours, to avoid running. This doesn't just mean darks and white clothes – you may need to run a whole ‘red wash’. 

  • Wash clothes inside out to avoid bobbling.

  • Believe it or not but you should use different detergents for different materials. 

  • Use different detergents for different coloured and types of clothes. Biological powder is best for keeping whites white and you should use a liquid detergent at a temperature of 30C for coloured clothes. Also, you need to be very careful with silk and wool because they should be washed in delicate, non-biological detergents.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sian Welby

Get the look! Sian Welby's amazing style secret

man proposes during sister wedding

Man divides opinion after proposing DURING his sister's wedding
School uniform

Parents spend £190 sending a child back to school

Wedding sign

Wedding guest sparks debate about wearing white to her sister-in-law's big day