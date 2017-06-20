You've Been Washing Your Clothes Wrong This Whole Time!
What if we told you that you're likely to waste over £150 worth of clothes a year because of the lack of care taken when doing a wash?
If you hate the laundry, then trust us when we say you're not the only one.
According to new research by Bosch, a staggering 540 million items are being chucked away unnecessarily every year - all because we've ruined them in the washing machine!
Apparently, this adds up to 10 items of clothing each, costing us a whopping £147.60!
So which clothes are most likely to get binned?
According to the research, 72% of people ruin the following each year.
2 pairs of socks
2 pairs of underwear
2 jumpers
2 T-shirts
1 pair of pyjamas
1 pair of jeans
1 shirt 1 dress
2 tops
That's pretty much enough clothes for a long weekend away on holiday!
So how can you avoid throwing out the clothes you love?
TOP TIPS FOR WASHING YOUR CLOTHES:
-
Never use fabric softener on your towels, because it “makes them less absorbent”.
-
Don’t wash polyester clothes on high temperatures, because you'll end up with clothes that are full of creases and difficult to get out.
-
Only wash underwired bras on the ‘handwash’ programme.
-
New clothes should only be washed with similar colours, to avoid running. This doesn't just mean darks and white clothes – you may need to run a whole ‘red wash’.
-
Wash clothes inside out to avoid bobbling.
-
Believe it or not but you should use different detergents for different materials.
-
Use different detergents for different coloured and types of clothes. Biological powder is best for keeping whites white and you should use a liquid detergent at a temperature of 30C for coloured clothes. Also, you need to be very careful with silk and wool because they should be washed in delicate, non-biological detergents.