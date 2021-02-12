Mum discovers huge huntsman spider guarding 200 babies in son's toy truck

The huge huntsman spider was found in a toy truck. Picture: Facebook/Brooke Thorpe

By Alice Dear

What would you do if you discovered this enormous spider in your child's toys?

People have been left squirming after a mum from Tasmania in Australia shared the humongous huntsman spider she found hiding in her son's toy truck.

Brooke Thorpe shared snaps of the spider on her Facebook page, revealing the huntsman sitting on a white sac.

The spider was sat on a sac of baby spiders. Picture: Facebook/Brooke Thorpe

Alongside the images, the woman wrote: "Found this little Mumma today with her sac!

"I was actually outside with my two pythons letting them get some sun when my nephew bought me this toy and I found this."

She added: "We have her in a safe spot and once she's finished, my son can have his toy back."

Experts said there could be up to 200 babies in the spider's sac. Picture: Facebook/Brooke Thorpe

According to the Daily Mail, Arachnologist Dr Robert Raven from the Queensland Museum said that the huntsman spider's sac contains around 100 to 200 baby spiders in early stages of infancy.

Dr Raven said that the mother spider is sat on the sac to see if there is any activity within.

She will stay with the eggs for two to three weeks until they hatch.

The experts warn that if you find a huntsman spider with its egg sac, you should stay away and avoid moving them until they are hatched.

