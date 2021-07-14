Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca 'could move back to amber list'

Ibiza is reportedly at risk of moving back to the amber list. Picture: Alamy

Reports have suggested that the Balearic Islands could be moved back to amber at the next review.

Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca are 'at risk of moving to the amber list', reports have claimed.

According to The Sun, the Balearic Islands, which were moved to the green watch list two weeks ago, are in danger of being moved back after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Cases in Mallorca, where Love Island is currently being filmed, have seen cases rise to 258 cases per 100,000 people.

Ibiza is currently on the 'green watchlist'. Picture: Alamy

A source told the publication: "It’s all still up for discussion, but the figures aren’t great which is why it was on the watch list in the first place."

Currently, anyone returning from am amber list country needs to quarantine for 10 days on their arrival, as well as take Covid tests.

The travel update is expected this week. Picture: Alamy

From July 19, however, amber list countries will effectively turn green for fully-vaccinated travellers, and they won't need to quarantine on their return.

There are currently 27 countries on the green list, with 16 on the 'watch list' at risk of turning amber.

The government previously stressed that countries can move between lists at any time, saying: "The Government will not hesitate to act immediately should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed."

The review will reportedly take place today, one day earlier than planned, and a number of countries - including Italy and Germany - have been identified as possible contenders to be added to the green list.