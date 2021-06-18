Five pop gems with iconic dance routines you can do at home

Getting moving is a whole lot of fun. Picture: This Girl Can

By Heart reporter

Despite how busy we are, there's always time for a quick dance around the house - or when you're out and about if you're in the mood!

This Girl Can is a Sport England campaign funded by the National Lottery, and it has one mission... to get more women enjoying being active in the most fun ways possible.

That might be jumping off the bus a stop early so you can power walk home listening to your favourite tracks, or turning usually boring moments in to a pocket of joy packed with dancing and singing!

We've put together a selection of great Feel Good songs with iconic and fun dance moves - why not put one on the next time there's a dull moment!

Around The World

The best thing about this video is the amount of different dances going on, meaning that you can watch it over and over and do a different move each time.

Or, even better, get your friends and family involved to recreate the whole thing.

5, 6, 7, 8

We could have made this entire article about Steps, but there's something about summery weather and line-dancing that just fits together so well!

This was their debut single - but just like the band, the routine remains totally iconic (and catchy!)

The Loco-motion

Kylie looks so adorable in this 1988 video - and a lot like she does now, too!

If the secret of looking happy and fab is scooting around the house pretending to be a train, we'll take a single ticket to Glam Central, please!

Love Don't Cost A Thing

Thankfully for those not old enough to remember when this single was first released, the moment that Jennifer Lopez went from 'sexy actress' to 'sexy triple threat' was captured on film - and it's bang in the middle of this video.

From 2:44 onwards, JLo leads a troupe of dancers in an iconic chord-driven body popping routine which is too hard not to copy.

Respectable

Look back forty years and you'll find huge hair and huge hits - and this dancefloor filler from 1987 is still super catchy.

Whether you are shimmying from side to side or skipping along with your shopping, this is one dance you'll love mastering.

