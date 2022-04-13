You can now buy an incredible inflatable hot tub for Easter - but you'll have to be quick

Why not treat yourself to a hot tub this Bank Holiday? Picture: Aldi

The inflatable 'spa pool' hot tub is perfect for the long weekend.

Now the weather is (slowly) heating up and we've finally put away our big coats, it's now officially time to get excited for summer.

The Easter Bank Holiday is coming up this weekend, and many of us will be planning to spend it outside having BBQs and drinks with friends.

If you're looking for a way to take your weekend to the next level, you can now buy an incredible four-person inflatable hot tub.

The spa pool costs just £399. Picture: Aldi

It's available to buy online at Aldi now, and costs just £399.99.

The hot tub is one of the supermarket's sell-out 'special buys', so you'll have to be quick if you want to snap one up.

The product description reads: "Relaxation seekers rejoice – Aldi's best-selling four-person Intex Inflatable Hot Tub has returned! Equipped with 135 air jets to soothe and relax, heated bubbles and a 795L capacity, this four-person hot tub will help users relax and unwind in the comfort of their own home.

The hot tub is perfect for the Bank Holiday. Picture: Aldi

"Complete with two headrests, a thermal ground cloth, user-friendly control panel, carry bag and insulated and lockable cover, shoppers can be transported into paradise whenever they need. What’s more, the Spa Pool comes with a three-year warranty, so you can have peace of mind, whilst you relax."