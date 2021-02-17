See inside the most viewed homes for sale in the world this year

17 February 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 17 February 2021, 11:59

See inside the most viewed homes for sale in the world this year. Picture: Rightmove
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Rightmove has revealed the five most viewed properties in the US from people in the UK.

We might be spending our summer holidays at home this year due to the current travel ban, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream about that first trip abroad.

And to help you get in the mood, Rightmove has revealed their most popular homes in 2021 as viewed by us here in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, there are some very pricey properties on the list, including a £13m Majorca villa and a Florida mansion worth £16.5m.

Check out Rightmove’s most viewed properties of 2021:

Florida mansion - £16.5million

This Florida mansion is £13m
This Florida mansion is £13m. Picture: Rightmove

This Florida mansion is £13m. Picture: Rightmove

This six bedroom Florida home boasts the most incredible view of the beach and Smugglers Cove.

The gated residence also has a home theatre, office, waterfront summer kitchen and large garage.

Manhattan townhouse - £36million

This townhouse in New York is bulletproof
This townhouse in New York is bulletproof. Picture: Rightmove

This Manhattan townhouse is worth £36million. Picture: Rightmove

Next on the list is a bulletproof townhouse in New York priced at £36,037,000.

This property has six bedrooms and eight-bathrooms, as well as a bulletproof structural glass façade.

There’s also a penthouse on the fourth floor and a 600 sq ft terrace, as well as a media room and roof deck.

Majorca villa - £13million

A Majorcan villa is on the market for £13million
A Majorcan villa is on the market for £13million. Picture: Rightmove

This villa in Majorca is £13million. Picture: Rightmove

This luxury villa has floor-to-ceiling windows and doors overlooking the sea, as well as direct access to the beach.

As well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, there is a sauna, large terrace and a whopping nine bedrooms.

California horse ranch - £28.8million

This Californian ranch could be yours for £28.8million
This Californian ranch could be yours for £28.8million. Picture: Rightmove

Rancho Latigo sits in 4,600 acres of hills. Picture: Rightmove

Rancho Latigo sits in 4,600 acres of hills as well as a tennis court and horse-riding facilities.

And there’s even a helipad for your private helicopter ride…

The property is complete with plenty of outdoor entertaining areas, fireplaces, a swimming pool and gym.

New York family home - £3.9million

This New York home is worth £3million
This New York home is worth £3million. Picture: Rightmove

The property also has a separate carriage house. Picture: Rightmove

Still in the US, this five bedroom townhouse in New York has also proved popular.

Located on a tree-lined West Village block, the home has a private roof deck which has city views, perfect for dining al fresco.

It also comes with a separate carriage house which was converted to a single family stand-alone residence in 1930, and is accessible via tunnel or an exterior walkway.

Rightmove’s Director of Property Data Tim Bannister said: “Travelling abroad has been restricted for quite some time now, but these measures haven’t stopped the British public from scrolling through Rightmove Overseas to discover their favourite European villas and American mansions.

"There remains a huge appetite to view stunning overseas homes and this round-up includes a bulletproof New York fortress and a wonderful home on the southwest coast of Mallorca.”

