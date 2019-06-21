Instagram couple beg followers for money for their next holiday as 'working is not an option'

Influencers Catalin Onc and Elena Engelhardt have come under fire for setting up a GoFundMe for their next holiday together.

An Instagram 'influencer' couple have come under fire from the public after asking their followers for money to fund their next adventure together.

Catalin Onc and Elena Engelhardt - known as @Another_beautiful_day_official on the social media site - originally put out the request to their followers because 'work is not an option'.

The couple set up a GoFundMe in the hope of achieving their dream of doing a tandem bike ride from Germany to Africa in July. They have asked for €10,000 (£8,911) in total.

Their GoFundMe reads: "We could write a long text about mental health or global warming. We could tell you about following your dreams, or how important stepping out of your comfort zone is. We could tell you how beautiful traveling is, and it’s benefits, or the fact that most news don’t match reality.

"But we’re going to show you! 

"Less talking more action.

"Starting on the 20th of July in the middle of Germany, on a tandem, me and Eli  will cycle towards Africa, and hopefully beyond.  

"We want to take you all on this huge adventure.

"A celebration of life, as we ride freely across mountains, by the sea and through metropolitans. We will show the beauty of this planet and it’s inhabitants, but also the ugliness. 

"But we can not do this on our own.

"We need you!

"The funds we raise will go towards the bike and gear, food and accommodation (when needed), internet and SIM cards in every country to keep you up to date, insurance, emergencies.

"We need funds now for preparation as well as throughout our trip.

"Every dollar, every message, every couch or garden for our tent, any help you can offer will help us go further.
We hope you all enjoy and learn with us.

"TOGETHER WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE

"another beautiful day 

"with love

"Cat and Eli".

The pair also wrote "when you have the impact we do on others' life, getting a job is not an option."

In a now deleted comment, Catalin revealed that her mother was currently funding their adventures.

She wrote: "At this very moment, my mother is funding us, she works two jobs and has not much herself."We didn't ask her for money but she loves that she is able to help. Mum, I want you to know, that it is not only us but hundreds of others that benefit from your help."

Furious fans took to the comment section to voice their disgust at the post, with one writing: "I’ve always liked what you do. But this is ridiculous. Especially the reason why you can’t get money on your own."

Another added: "Or like you know, get a job and pay for your lil cycling trip yourself?"

And a third wrote: "And the fact that one of your poor mothers is working 2 jobs so you can live life is disgusting. Grow up".

The couple have raised €657 of their target. Visit their GoFundMe here.

