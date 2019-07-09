Instagram introduce two new features to prevent online bullying

Instagram is taking responsibility for content shared on its platform. Picture: Getty

Instagram is tackling online bullying with a brand new feature that flags offensive comments

Instagram is introducing a new feature that will challenge users before they post offensive comments in a bid to tackle online bullying.

The Facebook-owned social media platform will also allow victims to secretly block their trolls.

Users will be notified when Instagram's algorithms sense that what they are about to post might be deemed offensive. They will be asked 'Are you sure you want to post this?' before their comment is sent.

The new regulations come as the government takes steps to make social media platforms responsible for harmful material shared by their users.

Instagram said: "This intervention gives people a chance to reflect and undo their comment and prevents the recipient from receiving the harmful comment notification.

"From early tests of this feature, we have found that it encourages some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful once they have had a chance to reflect."

And speaking about users' new ability to secretly block bullies, the company added: "We've heard from young people in our community that they're reluctant to block, unfollow, or report their bully because it could escalate the situation, especially if they interact with their bully in real life."