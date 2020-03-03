International Women's Day 2020: Gifts to buy the empowering women in your life

There's a huge selection of great gift you can buy the powerful women in your lives. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

International Women's Day is on March 8th, so if you're thinking about treating some social ladies in your life, we've gathered some suggestions for you.

International Women's Day is right around the corner and is the day for celebrating all of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It's essentially a day for celebrating all things female and embracing feminism, regardless of your gender.

If you fancy gifting some of the amazing women in your life, we've pulled together some great gifts that'll impress anyone - there's a strong female theme running throughout.

The banner is a great addition to any room. Picture: NotOnTheHighStreet

If you're after a cute gift that won't set you back much and will be a nice decoration for someone's bedroom, Not On The High Street has a great selection.

Their 'Girls Are Strong' flag will look great above a vanity desk or the bed, and sends across the right message.

Casetify has a number of amazing phone cases for sale especially for IWD. Picture: Casetify

Casetify are the absolute kings phone cases, not only are they stylish and bang on-trend but they're super protective (trust me, I've used their cases for two years and I drop my phone ALL THE TIME).

They've recently launched a huge collection especially for International Women's Day with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the incredible nonprofit organisation, The Malala Fund, which strives to work toward a world where all girls have the opportunity to learn and lead.

They have Apple Watch straps, iPhone and Android cases for each and every model, and even AirPod cases too.

You can choose neon, glittery or plain coloured backgrounds for all the cases, and they've worked with a number of different female artists too.

You can't go wrong with a bottle of champers! There are a few lovely ones available that won't cost you an arm and a leg and will undoubtedly be appreciated.

Tesco have a reasonably-priced bottle of rose champagne. Picture: Tesco

Tesco's Finest Rose Champagne is £23 for a 70cl bottle, and has refreshing citrus and red fruit flavours, finishing on a delicate mousse, ideal to serve on its own or with fruity desserts.

The Prawn Shop is an indie business full of amazing female designs. Picture: The Prawn Shop

The Prawn Shop is an indie online boutique that has a huge variety of different clothes and other bits and bobs.

There are a lot of boob-themed tops are we are truly here for it, they're very unique and aren't too pricey at all - and we should support small businesses.

Any friend of yours would be lucky to receive something from this store.