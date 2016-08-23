A Lazy Duvet Day Is Good For Your Marriage!

If there was ever a time to have MORE sleep, it's now!

There's nothing like the feeling of a lie-in, or rolling over on a Saturday morning knowing you don't have to go to work.

Well,you'll be pleased to know that the key to a great love life is sleep, sleep and MORE sleep.

Yep! According to a new study by Florida State University, couples who spend more time in the sack are more satisfied with their marriages - well at least the following day anyway.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Family Psychology, surveyed 68 married couples over a seven day period and asked them to detail how many hours sleep they had before rating their marriage on a scale on one (not very satisfied) to seven (very satisfied).

Couples were also asked to rate their satisfaction with certain relationship experiences, like household chores, conflict resolution, and amount of time spent together.

Unsurprisingly, couples (husbands in particular!) were more likely to rank their satisfaction more highly if they had a good night's kip and were a lot less cranky about the negative side to their relationship, such as bed hogging and household clutter.

The discovery isn't exactly shocking but there is some interesting science behind the idea.

Experts claim getting some shut eye is a major key in excessing self-control, meaning not getting enough sleep can lead to more impulsive decisions like lashing out at your partner over a small issue.

Don't worry though, the researchers noted that just because one couple got more sleep it didn't necessarily mean they had a better relationship than the ones who didn't.

It just meant they felt more satirised in their own relationship if they got more rest.

