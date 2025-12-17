Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day? Royal Mail delivery dates explained

Royal Mail's delivery dates explained.

17 December 2025, 15:43

Royal Mail confirm Christmas post days and times.
Royal Mail confirm Christmas post days and times. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Is the postman working over Christmas? When will letters be delivered over the holidays? Here are all the Royal Mail dates you need to know.

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day are a magical time of year, filled with party food, family gatherings and special gifts galore.

But if you're waiting for an important letter to arrive over the holidays, or packages, parcels and cards to be delivered, it's important to know which dates to expect post.

Santa may be busy driving his sleigh, packed to the brim with presents as he shoots around the world at top speed, but what about the postman?

Do Royal Mail still operate over those festive days when everyone else is celebrating? Here are the key dates you need to know.

Royal Mail won't be delivering post and parcels during festive bank holidays.
Royal Mail won't be delivering post and parcels during festive bank holidays. Picture: Alamy

Is there post on Christmas Eve?

Yes, the postal service still operates on Christmas Eve. It only delays its deliveries if the 24th December lands on a bank holiday.

Collections might fall earlier in the day, ending with the postie coming to pick up his sacks before his usual time, especially when it comes to businesses.

But according to Royal Mail's latest information, normal deliveries and collections will remain in place across the UK on Christmas Eve.

Royal Mail services do not operate on Christmas Day.
Royal Mail services do not operate on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Is there post on Christmas Day?

If you're expecting something to arrive on Christmas morning then you'll be disappointed as there are no collections or deliveries on Christmas Day.

25th December counts as an official bank holiday, meaning Royal Mail and all its services will be closed for the day.

The mail service still operates on Christmas Eve.
The mail service still operates on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Is there post on Boxing Day?

Each year, postal services all stop on Boxing Day as 26th December also counts as a bank holiday in the UK.

Normal collections and deliveries resume the next day, or the next working day, if the date falls on a weekend.

This rule applies to most major services, including Evri, DPD and DHL, which also don't operate on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, or New Year's Day.

