This is the one item you shouldn't wear on a flight

11 July 2025, 16:57

There is one item of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst on a flight
There is one item of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst on a flight

By Claire Blackmore

Ever wondered what you should wear on a plane? One pilot reveals the item of clothes you should never sport when flying.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the summer holidays race towards us, many families are preparing to jet off for a well-earned break in the sunshine.

With luggage to pack, passports to renew and visas to check, travelling can be a stressful process before you've even left the house.

The airport isn't exactly smooth sailing either if you're running late or have heavy suitcases to check in, but surely everything calms down once you're on the plane, right?

Not if you're wearing this one item of clothing, a pilot has warned as he shared the dangers of dressing a particular way during a flight.

The items of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst flying has been revealed
The items of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst flying has been revealed

Captain Steeeve released a video on his YouTube channel which outlined the one item of clothing he told travellers never to wear on the plane.

Sharing advice on how best to fly, he said it was important not just to dress for the climate of your holiday destination, but also for an emergency evacuation.

He explained: "You need to think about the journey - that journey might be interrupted with some sort of emergency evacuation out of an airplane.

"Here's my suggestion to you: Wear cotton clothing that covers your body completely - long sleeves, jeans are fine - and then some sort of tie-up shoe. Why? Because it's going to stay on your foot."

Finishing off his safety tips, he urged: "I know you don't want to think about it, but it might just save your life. So dress to evacuate from an airplane."

The pilot added that suitable garments can help protect the skin against friction burns when using emergency slides and mean a faster and safer escape from the plane in the event of a disaster.

The pilot suggests wearing tie-up shoes
The pilot suggests wearing tie-up shoes

A flight attendant has also chimed in on the conversation, backing up Captain Steeeve's claims that flip flops are among the worst choice in shoes when flying.

Air hostess Andrea told whattowear.co.uk that flimsy sandals 'make it difficult to quickly evacuate the aircraft'.

"Heels can possibly cause further damage to emergency exits or hurt others if they go flying off somehow," she added.

"I would really advise against high heels or flip-flops or any slides, mostly for safety purposes.

"If there is an evacuation and slides are required, your high heels will have to come off, as they can puncture the slide.

"Who knows where and in what conditions you'll land. Plus, they aren't very practical running gate to gate."

