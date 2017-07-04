Jaqueline Jossa Reveals Her Stunning Wedding Dress And Why She REFUSED To Diet Before The Day

Turns out the Eastenders star wasn't putting herself under any pressure to lose inches.

The Eastenders actress made for a blushing bride when she tied the not to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne last week, and now Jaqueline Jossa has finally revealed images of the stunning gown she wore on the day.

Jaqueline, who plays Lauren Branning in the long-running soap, said 'I Do' to her reality star husband at a breathtaking Chesire manor in front of guests which included Eastenders stars Jake Wood, Adam Woodyatt, Scott Maslen and Jasmine Armfield.

Posing for an exclusive cover photoshoot with OK! Magazine, the 24-year-old star can be seen cuddling up to her hubby Dan as she sports her figure-hugging lace gown.

It's wedding time! Me and @danosborneofficial did it! I am now an osborne! Check it out! Xxx A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) onJul 3, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

Taking inspiration from Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding gown at the royal wedding in 2012, Jacqueline's also featured sheer lace sleeves and a tight-fitting bodice that accentuated her waist before falling into a billowing skirt.

She completed her look with a veil and a gorgeous bouquet of flowers which included roses.

Reflecting on her finished look, she gushed to the magazine: "Speaking to OK! Jacqueline gushed about her wedding day look, exclaiming: "I loved my makeup – I felt like I was a Snapchat filter on the day! Daniel always says he prefers my hair up and out of my face, although that wasn’t the reason I wore it that way – the dress had to be seen in all its glory!"



Me and mine Mr and Mrs Osborne A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) onJul 1, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

While most brides find themselves desperately trying to shed pounds before their big day, Jaqueline said she wasn't willing to put herself under any pressure to lose unnecessary weight.

The star had been pictured in gym gear, prompting reports that she was trying to trim up ahead of her nuptials. However, she insists this was not the case.

"That was a picture of me from a fun dance class – you wouldn’t find me dead in a gym," she said. "I haven’t dieted either – what would be the point? I'd only put it back on afterwards."

"I tried my dress on and I thought I looked good in it, so didn’t want to lose any weight. I’m not going to try and lose weight just for everyone to be able to say, 'Doesn’t she look skinny?'"

Good on ya!