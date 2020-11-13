What is the John Lewis Christmas advert message?

The John Lewis Christmas advert has finally been released - here's your need-to-know on its message.

Christmas will look very different for most of us this year, but that legendary annual John Lewis Christmas advert is back for 2020.

John Lewis and Partners have been releasing heart-wrenching festive ads for over a decade, and are known for telling an emotional story through the clips.

Their 2020 campaign urges the nation to 'Give A Little Love' this Christmas, featuring a song of the same name by Celeste.

Here's your need-to-know on the ad.

John Lewis and Partners' emotional Christmas advert is here. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert?

Launched today (13 November), two new joint adverts from John Lewis and Waitrose are inspired by random acts of kindness during the pandemic. It encourages the British public to 'give a little love' to others.

The campaign aims to make a difference to those hit hardest during the pandemic, and aims to raise £4m for two charities - FareShare, which helps those facing food poverty and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.

John Lewis and partners will also donate £1m to charities who support families in their local communities.

The charities will use these donations to provide food, comfort, emotional support and advice to at least 100,000 families in need.

James Bailey, Executive Director of Waitrose, said: "The pandemic has highlighted the growing inequalities across the country, with those who are already most vulnerable disproportionately impacted. Through our partnerships with FareShare and HomeStart we’re aiming to make a big difference to the lives of 100,000 families in the UK.

"Each year festive adverts come and go - and some are remembered more vividly than others. But our advertising this year will leave a lasting legacy - and in that way, we hope it won’t just be for Christmas."

"We did consider whether it was right to produce an ad this year at all. However, FareShare and Home-Start, told us how much of a difference this campaign could make, both on a financial level and in raising awareness of the incredibly important work they do with families across the UK."

Pippa Wicks, Executive Director of John Lewis, said: "We recently set out our ambition for our business to be a force for good - so we decided that this year was the year to break the mould and do something different.

The advert was inspired by random acts of kindness. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

"We have a long tradition of helping support the communities which we serve, so as we launch one of the best loved assets, our Christmas ad, it’s fitting to take this one step further by working hand in hand with two incredible charities supporting families in need.

"We were humbled by the kindness shown by the British public during the pandemic. We want this campaign to be uplifting and to inspire everyone to give some kindness in their own way this Christmas, especially to those who need it most. The pandemic has proved that it’s our small acts of love and kindness, particularly in challenging times, that captures what it is to be human; and when one small act of kindness multiplies it can have a lasting impact."

