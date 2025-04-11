Where kids eat for free during Easter holidays 2025

By Claire Blackmore

A full list of restaurants, supermarkets, pubs and cafés offering free children's meals – or kids deals for just £1 – over the 2025 Easter holidays.

School holidays can be an expensive time for parents as they jam-pack the spring break with family-friendly activities.

But don't let eating out put a huge dent in your savings as a string of restaurants, supermarkets, pubs and cafés are offering some great-value kids' meal deals over Easter.

From brunch at hip eatery Bill's to an easy lunch at Asda when you're doing the weekly shop, you can now take the children for a tasty bite which won't break the bank.

Here's a full list of the budget-conscious places you can feed the kids for free (or just £1) during the 2025 Easter holidays in the UK.

ASDA

Kids under 16 eat for just £1 all year round thanks to Asda's popular café meal deal, with no minimum adult spend required.

Angus Steakhouse

Kids under eight eat for free between 12pm and 5pm at selected branches of Angus Steakhouse, but they have to be accompanied by a full-paying adult ordering a main course.

Burger King

Download the Burger King app to access the 'Kids Eat Free' deal, which offers a King Jr.® Meal when you order an adult burger meal.

Bill's

This deal is a double whammy so don't miss out – up to two kids can eat for free all day (excluding weekends) at Bill's when one adult orders any main dish.

Bella Italia

Bella Italia's incredible 'Kids Eat Free' deal includes three courses and a drink! It runs all day every Thursday, then bumps up to £1 until 6pm, Sunday to Wednesday.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Why not treat the little ones to a tasty brunch as two children eat for free when one adult breakfast is purchased at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre.

Café Rouge

Kids under 12 can eat for free every day between 12pm and 4pm as long as an accompanying adult purchases a main course – two or even three courses are included!

Coconut Tree

One child under ten eats for free every day between 12pm and 6pm over the Easter holidays.

Café Eighty Nine at The Range

The home and garden retailer is offering a free kids meal and a drink when an accompanying adult purchases one main meal.

Farmhouse Inns

Two kids can get a free meal, plus a scoop of ice cream, when you buy an adult main at Farmhouse Inns.

Future Inns

Children under five eat for free over Easter with any adult meal ordered at Future Inns.

Gordon Ramsey Restaurants

Why not book a fancy lunch at one of Gordon Ramsey restaurants? Kids under eight eat for free all day, every day over Easter.

Hungry Horse

Head down to Hungry Horse on Mondays when kids eat for just £1.

IKEA

A trip to IKEA is a day out in itself so why not plan in a pit stop for lunch as kids' meals are just 95p every day from 11am.

Las Iguanas

Download the Las Iguanas app to access free meals for kids under 12.

Morrisons

Spend £5 in Morrisons café and the kids eat free all day, every day.

Pausa Café at Dunelm

Head to Dunelm to get their great kids' meal deal, which includes one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free with every £4 spent.

Pizza Hut

Kids can help themselves to the Pizza Hut buffet for free over Easter up until 3pm every day, there's just a £10 minimum spend for the family.

Preto

Got children under ten years old? They eat for free all day, every day with paying adults at Preto.

Prezzo

Treat the little ones to a three-course meal as kids eat for free at Prezzo every day – starter, main and pudding included.

SA Brains Pubs

Wednesday is the golden day for SA Brains Pubs as kids eat for just £1.

Sainsbury’s cafés

Picking up some bits for Easter at Sainsbury’s? Children eat for just £1 when one adult buys a hot main from 11.30am every day.

Sizzling Pubs

Kids eat for just £1 every Monday to Friday from 3pm to 7pm over the Easter holidays.

Table Table

Two kids get a free breakfast every day with just one paying adult at Table Table.

TGI Fridays

It's worth downloading the app next time you're in TGI Fridays as kids eat free when Stripes Rewards Members purchase any adult meal.

The Real Greek

Book up The Real Greek on Sunday as children under 12 eat for free when the family spend just £10.

Travelodge and Premier Inn

Heading off for a mini break? Two kids eat for free with just one adult breakfast at hotel chains Travelodge and Premier Inn.

Whitbread Inns

The same goes for Whitbread Inns as they're offering two free kids meals with every adult breakfast.

Yo! Sushi

Try a taste of Japan over the spring break as kids eat free Monday to Friday when dining with an adult.

Zizzi

Kids eat free with every adult main meal from Sunday to Friday during the Easter holidays.